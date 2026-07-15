Long-suffering Nelson Mandela Bay residents deserve best possible mayor

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A debate seems to be raging within the ANC as to the eligibility of its famous local member, Andile Lungisa, to run for public office given his criminal record.

Some of the party’s veterans are said to have taken issue with the ANC’s decision to interview him as a potential mayoral candidate for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro though he was previously convicted for assault.

Lungisa is reportedly one of three people the ANC intends to choose from as the party’s election campaign face in the run up to the November 4 local government elections.

While the legal consideration is absolutely important as no candidate should be allowed to partake in the process if they are precluded from doing so by the law, we submit that the more fundamental question is whether Lungisa and the others the party is considering are suitable candidates to help rescue the city from its many crises.

By focusing narrowly on the legalities, we fear, the party — and others contesting the upcoming elections — would be missing an opportunity to debate whether the candidates they are putting forward are fit for purpose.

The metro has been in crisis mode for years now and, no matter which coalition grouping is in charge, the situation continues to deteriorate.

So, the upcoming elections are an opportunity for a reset.

But that reset will only be possible if political parties seeking to govern the city put forward the best candidates to represent the interests of long-suffering residents.

Without a council made up of highly skilled and principled leaders from both governing and opposition benches, the city stands little chance of recovery,

Whether the ANC will emerge as the single largest party or sink further in this election, it owes it to residents not to merely be satisfied that its candidates fulfil the requirements of the law.

The main test should be whether they are of the calibre that can actually get the Nelson Mandela Bay metro working again.

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