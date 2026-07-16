Restoring Nelson Mandela Bay’s beach assets a step in the right direction

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has set aside R5.6m to maintain and upgrade beaches this financial year

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Nelson Mandela Bay’s beaches are among our metro’s greatest natural assets.

The city’s postcard to the world, our beaches draw tourists from around the world, offering visitors — domestic and international — and residents a place to relax and reconnect with nature.

There are other spinoffs too — businesses, from restaurants to accommodation, are supported, and this is central to the region’s tourism economy.

So news that more than R5m is being set aside for upgrading and maintaining our beachfront should be met with optimism and excitement.

Instead, scepticism has been the resounding response, with one social media follower responding on The Herald’s Facebook page: “Too late. Ironman is gone forever.”

And not without reason, given the state of our beachfront.

The Herald reported this week that the municipality had set aside R5.6m to maintain and upgrade beaches this financial year — an effort to maintain its world-renowned status for its beaches, four of which boast Blue Flag status.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the metro had experienced a steady increase in domestic and international tourists following the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that vandalism during lockdown had caused significant damage to beach infrastructure.

“We are now working to restore our beaches to the high standard that has always been enjoyed by both residents and visitors,” Lobishe said.

Projects include R2m to fence Maitlands Beach, R1.5m to upgrade the balustrade at Wells Estate, R1.5m to upgrade ablutions and R500,000 to upgrade the Kings Beach kiosk.

But attractive infrastructure alone will not secure the Bay’s reputation as a premier coastal destination.

Those visiting need to feel safe.

In recent years, violent robberies, muggings and theft along the beachfront have tarnished the Bay’s image, with incidents involving both residents and tourists making national headlines.

To this end, the municipality unveiled tourism safety officers in June as part of its coastal tourism policing initiative.

So while we understand the public’s pessimism, we welcome the investment and hope it is the first step towards restoring our beautiful beaches.

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The Herald