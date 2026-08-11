Wise recruitment gives Sunrisers early edge in SA20

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Mitchell Marsh will make his Betway SA20 debut for Sunrisers Eastern Cape after the Australian all-rounder was unveiled as one of the franchise's two overseas pre-signings ahead of Season Five.

Wise recruitment by shrewd head coach Adrian Birrell, coupled with the retention of key players, has ensured the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will once again be among the frontrunners for glory when the Betway SA20 tournament blasts off in January.

Birrell, the mastermind behind the Sunrisers lifting the trophy three times in four seasons, has snapped up the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for the 2027 edition of the tournament.

These new acquisitions will bolster a formidable Sunrisers squad that has retained the nucleus of the side which has dominated SA’s premier T20 competition since its inception.

Birrell’s ability to headhunt key players has guaranteed the Sunrisers will remain the team to beat in SA’s shortest format.

Former Australian white-ball captain Marsh is set to make his SA20 debut after years as one of the world’s premier T20 all-rounders, while Hossain arrives as one of Bangladesh’s most exciting white-ball bowlers and adds another attacking spin option to an already formidable squad.

Marsh, 34, brings a wealth of experience from both the international and global franchise circuit.

The Gqeberha franchise has retained 15 players from last season’s title-winning campaign, including SA20 Player of the Season Quinton de Kock and Proteas internationals Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy and Lutho Sipamla.

They will again be joined by overseas campaigners Adam Milne and Lewis Gregory, while Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, James Coles, Mitchell van Buuren and brothers JP and CJ King have also been retained as the Sunrisers continue to place their faith in a settled group.

The pre-signing window, which closed last week, allowed franchises to secure the core of their squads before the player auction on October 7.

Having retained 15 players and added Marsh and Hossain, the Sunrisers have just two places left to fill before launching their title defence against the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park on January 17.

Though rugby season is in full swing, there is already a tangible sense of excitement about the Sunrisers’ bid for an incredible fourth T20 title in five seasons.

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The Herald