Football deserves better than a fragmented system that appears to have forgotten players and communities

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SA football is facing a serious crisis at the grassroots level, and it is a crisis that cannot simply be blamed on a lack of talent.

For decades, the country has produced exceptional footballers, coaches, and administrators.

Yet the structures that are supposed to nurture and develop football from the grassroots upwards appear to have become increasingly disconnected from the realities faced by amateur clubs and communities.

The SA Football Association (Safa) must accept significant responsibility for this situation.

Burton Brown (picture byline) (Supplied)

The question that needs to be asked is simple: Where is grassroots football heading in SA?

Years ago, competitions such as the Transnet-sponsored Inter-Provincial Soccer Tournament provided meaningful opportunities for both senior and junior players.

Those opportunities have largely disappeared and the programmes that replaced them have not addressed the geographical and developmental realities of football across the country.

SA football has effectively developed into two worlds.

On one side is the commercial Premier Soccer League (PSL), which governs professional football and its associated professional development structures.

Safa is responsible for the broader football structures beneath the professional level.

But where does this leave the amateur clubs?

What financial support actually reaches the clubs that are developing players, referees and coaches at the community level?

Many clubs depend heavily on volunteers and the personal contributions of administrators, coaches, parents, and community members simply to survive.

That cannot be the long-term model for the development of the biggest sport in the country.

The continued disputes and court interdicts surrounding promotion, relegation and play-off matters within both the Safa and PSL environments are deeply concerning.

Clubs and players should not have to live in uncertainty over whether competitions, promotion, or relegation will ultimately be decided on the field or in a courtroom.

With Safa elections approaching and different camps positioning themselves for leadership, football supporters should be asking a much bigger question than simply who will win the election.

The real question is: What will actually change after the election?

SA football does not need another change of personalities if the underlying system remains the same.

For years, leadership has come and gone while grassroots football has continued to struggle.

Those who have been involved in football for many years will remember competitions such as the Caltex Colts Regional League Under-19 competition, which provided amateur clubs with an opportunity to participate and compete against one another.

Today, the grassroots environment is considerably more fragmented.

Unrecognised or so-called “rebel” football structures have appeared in different parts of the country.

Yet the response from the recognised football authorities often appears inadequate.

The issue is not simply about preventing alternative competitions.

It is about protecting the integrity of the registration system.

Players should be properly affiliated and registered within recognised structures.

Clubs should operate within a system where there is accountability, proper registration, and clear competition rules.

Football sponsorship at the grassroots level also remains a major concern.

Compare the investment and visibility associated with development programmes in other codes, particularly rugby, with what many community football clubs experience.

Football is arguably the biggest sport in SA, yet thousands of clubs continue to operate with inadequate facilities, limited equipment, insufficient funding, and volunteers who often carry the financial and administrative burden themselves.

The professional game cannot exist without the grassroots game.

Before a player reaches the PSL, that player is usually a child playing in a community, school, academy or amateur club.

If those structures collapse, the professional game will eventually feel the consequences.

Another area that deserves serious consideration is administration.

Rather than maintaining layers of administration and positions throughout the regions, SA football should consider a properly structured provincial football administration system, with properly resourced provincial offices responsible for governing, managing, developing, and overseeing football in each province.

Such offices should have measurable responsibilities.

They should be accountable for development, assist clubs, monitor competitions, support referees and coaches, and most importantly, they should be accessible to the football communities they are supposed to serve.

The greatest problem facing SA football may ultimately be the absence of a truly unified vision.

Professional football has its commercial interests.

Amateur football has its own challenges.

Grassroots football has an entirely different set of needs.

But these three levels are not separate worlds.

They form one pyramid.

SA cannot continue with a football system where the majority of players and clubs at the bottom of the pyramid struggle for survival while the top of the pyramid grows commercially.

The question should no longer be about which organisation has the most power.

It should be about what is best for SA football.

We need transparent funding, accountable leadership, properly administered competitions, meaningful development programmes, opportunities for clubs in every province, pathways for young players, and we need a system where grassroots clubs are regarded as an essential component of football development rather than an afterthought.

SA does not lack football talent, passionate supporters, clubs, coaches, referees, or administrators who are prepared to work under extremely difficult circumstances.

What SA lacks is a football system that consistently converts that passion and talent into sustainable development.

The upcoming leadership battles should therefore not simply be about who occupies the top positions.

Candidates should be challenged to explain exactly what they intend to do for amateur and grassroots football.

Until the interests of the players, clubs, and communities are placed ahead of positions, power and financial interests, SA football will continue to struggle.

Burton Brown, football administrator, Westering, Gqeberha