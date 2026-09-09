Go-getting Warriors primed to smash it out of park again

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After enjoying one of their most fruitful seasons in recent years last summer, an ambitious Dafabet Warriors side is among the favourites to lift silverware in all formats when the new season gets underway.

A well-balanced Warriors side is determined to build on a successful 2025/2026 campaign during which they lifted the CSA T20 Challenge title, reached the Four-Day Series final and remained in contention throughout the One-Day Cup.

With expectations sky high, assistant coach Mark Charlton said last season’s achievements would count for little if the Warriors were not prepared to repeat the hard work that underpinned their success.

The success-hungry Gqeberha outfit gets their 2026/2027 domestic campaign underway with a tough four-day clash against Western Province at Newlands in Cape Town on September 10.

They then return to Gqeberha where they will host the Titans at Nelson Mandela University from September 17 to 20.

The Warriors’ Pro20 Cup campaign starts on September 25 against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park in Centurion, before they play their first home T20 against the Limpopo Impalas at Dafabet St George’s Park on September 29.

Their 50-over campaign gets under way on February 27 against the NWU Dragons in Potchefstroom, with their first home fixture coming against the DP World Lions at St George’s Park on March 3.

A revamped structure sees the former T20 Challenge and T20 Knockout combined under the new 16-team Pro20 Cup, while the traditional 50-over competition becomes the Dafabet Pro50.

The red-ball format will be known as the 1st Class Series, with division 1 teams set to play at least three additional matches, while division 2 will compete in the 1st Class Shield and Dafabet Pro50 Shield.

The expanded Pro20 will bring together teams from both divisions, as well as an SA Emerging side, in one premier T20 competition.

The Warriors have largely retained the core of last season’s squad, with Sibonelo Makhanya, Beuran Hendricks and Andile Mokgakane notable additions.

If the Warriors can build on last summer’s successes, cricket fans can look forward to them smashing it out of the park again.

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The Herald