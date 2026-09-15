Wiser Pitso deserves second spell in Bafana hot seat

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Given his many notable successes in African football, Pitso Mosimane has all the attributes needed to keep Bafana Bafana moving on an upward trajectory ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

An older and wiser Mosimane has returned to the hot seat 14 years after he was sacked by the SA Football Association when the national team failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

With more experience under his belt, Mosimane says he is in a better position to handle the complex responsibilities that come with guiding the team’s fortunes.

When he first managed Bafana between 2010 and 2012, he had just two trophies to his name, which he achieved with SuperSport United.

Since being given the boot at Bafana, Mosimane has won multiple trophies, including the CAF Champions League, which he clinched once with Mamelodi Sundowns and twice with Al-Ahly.

He returns to replace Hugo Broos amid high expectations after becoming one of the continent’s most decorated coaches.

Mosimane has not wasted time getting to work to prepare Bafana for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches.

He has outlined a four-year vision for the national team, with the goal of improving on their performances in the Afcon and World Cup.

Mosimane has opted to bring in his own technical team, with long-time analyst Musi Matlaba and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga joining him in the dugout.

Thanks to success achieved during Broos’ reign, expectations have grown among Bafana fans.

After a historic World Cup, where SA reached the knockout stage for the first time, Bafana have shot up the world rankings

Mosimane’s first challenge is to ensure Bafana qualify for the 2027 Afcon tournament, which will take place in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Though some view the Bafana coaching job as a poisoned chalice, most SA fans are hoping it proves to be a cup of joy for Mosimane.

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