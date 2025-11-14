How SA can find its place in the global economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 31: Panelists at the G20 4th Empowerment Of Women Working Group Technical And Ministerial Meetings on Day 5 at Radisson Blu on October 31, 2025 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Key priorities for the working group under South Africa's presidency include a policy perspective on the care economy, promoting financial inclusion for women, and addressing Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

This month is a significant one for SA as we host the G20.

The G20 member countries include the world’s major economies, represent 85% of global gross domestic product (GDP), estimated to be more than 75% of international trade across the globe.

While SA technically is far from one of the top 20 countries in the world based on our GDP, we add a significant African voice despite what the critics say. And they have been vocal.

I do think there is one thing that can silence these critics for good — and that is if we start growing our GDP significantly.

As mentioned in my earlier opinion pieces this year, we know there is no quick fix for the economy of SA and the Eastern Cape.

What is referred to as the “economic trilemma”: inequality, unemployment and structural discontent in Jason F Bell’s paper presented to the SASE 2024 Panel, can be turned around by the window of opportunity known as green neo-industrialisation.

This could help SA find its place in the global economy, experts believe.

We are all too familiar with all the challenges we face, but let’s consider the opportunities green neo-industrialisation could hold for the country, and the Eastern Cape in particular as a leader in this regard.

As a province we are indeed well positioned to lead the country on a green future trajectory and have been doing so for more than 10 years.

Consider the arrival of the massive wind turbine components to our shores over the last decade; being off-loaded at the Port of Ngqura and transported to wind farms across the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape to forever change our landscapes.

In fact, we pioneered this green revolution in the province with the first commercial Coega wind turbine, based in the Coega Special Economic Zone, arriving in 2010 already.

Green neo-industrialisation offers opportunities in renewable energy, low-carbon technologies and sustainable manufacturing.

They promote solar and wind energy production, green hydrogen and sustainable jobs.

Transitioning to a greener economy could not only reduce our emissions and reliance on fossil fuels as a country, but it can also change the way we are seen on a global platform.

New market opportunities can enhance our global competitiveness within these so-called top 20 economies of the world.

Global policy developments in the Global North can no longer be ignored, as it will affect our long-standing partnerships in several manufacturing sectors which are the lifeblood of our economy.

We need to pivot to new, sustainable practices and decarbonised approaches, as the global markets demand.

The low-carbon energy mix needs to become top of the agenda once again for politicians, policymakers, entities and government officials.

I do hope our green future is part of the discussions of the G20 later this month.

· Dr Luvuyo Bono qualified with a doctorate in labour law (LLD) at Nelson Mandela University in 2023, where he also holds the title of Adjunct Professor of Law. He was admitted as an advocate of the high court in 2000 and has contributed to key labour law legislation in SA in his career. Dr Bono is the current board chair of the Coega Development Corporation and writes in his personal capacity.

