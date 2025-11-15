WEATHER GURU | From Gqeberha to Kinshasa to Abu Dhabi — a weather journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Following on from last week, if anyone thought that Debbie Morris becoming the first woman and youngest forecaster in the country was enough for her, you would be mistaken.

Her journey thereafter was anything but boring.

She realised early in her career that aviation forecasting was her passion, so when the opportunity arose to take a promotional transfer to the “Big Smoke” (Johannesburg), she grabbed it with both hands as this was the centre of international aviation forecasting in the region.

This was quite a challenge for this mother of three who had to juggle between being a good mother and at the same time pursuing a career.

WEDDING DAY: At her daughter's wedding, before the tragedy (Supplied)

If that was not enough, shortly after being transferred in 1988, she spent 1989 and 1990 upgrading her qualification to a National Higher Diploma (T5) as was the new requirement for the then Weather Bureau to maintain her status as a forecaster.

The 14 years in Johannesburg, between 1988 and 2002, were a total blur as she describes it.

However, no matter how hectic things became on the home front, she was always happy to go to work and believe it or not, the weather office was always her happy place and sanctuary.

Then the feet began to itch again, and as fate would have it, she was presented with the opportunity of working in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on contract.

She did not think twice and once again grabbed the opportunity with both hands, for a variety of reasons.

She gave 24-hour notice at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and was on an aeroplane to Kinshasa (DRC) within seven days.

In my book that really takes guts, by any standard and especially for a woman alone.

Her thoughts getting off the plane were “Oh heavens, what have I gotten myself into,“ but there was no going back.

It was a culture shock arriving in a war-torn country which was teetering on the edge of collapse due to politics and different wars.

She started her contract with Canadian company Pacific Architects and Engineers which was contracted by the United Nations to provide aviation airport services in Kinshasa.

This lasted for five years up until 2007.

Debbie did not only have duties as an aviation forecaster, she also became part of the team which basically ran a mini airline for the UN.

It was like having a mini airport within the confines of another larger airport. Here she learnt about the behind-the-scenes workings of the aviation industry.

Though initially the only woman on the forecasting team, there were many other women on the UN mission, so she was not the only rose among the thorns.

Every day was potentially explosive as the locals could be smiling one second and then wanting to lynch you the next.

Civil unrest was something you had to get used to and being alert was part of life.

If at work when movement was restricted, you were stuck so you had to carry emergency supplies with you.

They were called runaway bags and contained food, water, medicines, a change of clothing, basic toiletries and your documents, in case of a sudden evacuation.

Getting stranded once at work for a few days, she had to sleep in the office with a group of men, who she says snored like buffaloes.

If that was not enough, she kept getting tangled in her pink mosquito net on a rickety army issue stretcher.

On another occasion, unrest became so bad that they had to be ferried to work by a UN helicopter.

This in contrast to the usual ferrying to work in a military-style convoy.

Strangely enough though, she says that in all this time she never really felt afraid.

TURBULENT SKY: Storm clouds gather over Kinshasa (Supplied)

However, the thunderstorms in the DRC, being so close to the equator, were very intense and severe and slightly rekindled her childhood fear of them.

This quickly faded as she was in awe of the deluges and extreme winds.

She was most fascinated with the absence of hail during these storms. This is due to the high freezing levels in the region.

While in the DRC, she got divorced and subsequently met her second husband, who also came from Gqeberha.

His contract ended in 2007, so she resigned and returned home with him.

She then re-applied for a position at SAWS, but in the interim heard of an opening in the UAE at Abu Dhabi. So, in 2008, it was off on a jet plane again.

During her time in the DRC’s war-torn unstable environment, Debbie soon learnt that life is short and every minute counts.

This was so relevant in her case, as after only two years of marriage, her husband suffered a pulmonary embolism and in a blink of an eye he was gone.

What made matters worse was that this happened on the night of her daughter’s wedding.

If that was not tragic enough, her father, who was very close to her husband, had a stroke a mere six hours after hearing the tragic news.

A completely different environment from the dusty roads of Kinshasa to the luxurious shiny malls of the first world.

Add to that, changing from forecasting severe thunderstorms to forecasting fog and a very occasional storm in the desert.

It was here that she met her third and current husband, who though originally from Zimbabwe, spent most of his life in Gqeberha.

He has been in the UAE for 26 years and will work until retirement upon which time the couple will be forced to leave the country, as is the law.

She presumes that they will return to SA, but the motto she lives by, “Man proposes God disposes”, means that anything is possible.

If you are wondering what Debbie will do in retirement, according to her she intends being that crazy old lady with purple hair and big pink earrings in high heels and with painted nails causing chaos in the retirement home.

All this while walking her imaginary dog and talking to her imaginary friends and plants in her garden.

