16 Days of Activism: What do they really mean?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign takes place between 25 November and 10 December

Every year, SA rolls out the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The speeches, the marches, women’s high teas, and the hashtags — they all arrive on cue.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: When the banners come down and the microphones are switched off, the violence does not stop.

Women are still being beaten.

Children are still living in fear.

And society goes back to its silence.

So I have to ask: What do these 16 days really mean?

Do they mean another photo opportunity for leaders?

Another conference where we say the same things we said the previous year?

Another campaign that makes us feel better but changes nothing for the woman being terrorised in her own home tonight?

Because if that’s all they mean, then they mean nothing.

Domestic violence is not only the fist that lands.

It is the man who takes your money and gives you “pocket change”.

It is the partner who chips away at your worth until you no longer believe in yourself.

It is control, humiliation, isolation, and fear.

The bruises fade — the damage doesn’t.

Yet too often, we look for the visible wound before we call it abuse.

We wait for proof, and in that waiting, people are destroyed.

Sixteen days must mean action.

We know the violence is there.

SA does not lack awareness — we live with the headlines, the funerals, the whispered stories.

What we lack is the will to confront it.

Let me be clear:

If you hear the screams next door, it is your business.

If you see a colleague being controlled or belittled, it is your business.

If you know a child who shrinks in silence, it is your business.

Don’t excuse it.

Don’t hide behind “I don’t want to interfere”.

Domestic violence thrives on silence — yours, mine, all of ours.

So what should 16 days mean?

They should mean 365 days of vigilance, courage, and responsibility.

They should mean calling abuse by its name.

They should mean standing with survivors, not blaming them.

They should mean every South African deciding: "This will not happen on my watch."

I have lived this reality for decades, walking alongside survivors, listening to their stories, and burying too many whose cries went unheard. I know what silence costs.

So I challenge you: Don’t let the 16 days pass as another campaign.

Let them be the spark that lights your own action — in your street, your workplace, your family.

Because until we all step up, the 16 days will remain just that: 16 days. And we cannot afford that.

Sixteen days, yet every year,

The cries of victims fill our ears.

If we stay quiet, turn aside,

We walk with violence, side by side.

So rise with courage, break the chain,

No more bruises, no more pain.

Sixteen days are more than time —

They are a promise, yours and mine.

Lindsay Ziehl, MBE, founder and CEO of the Andrew Ziehl Foundation

The Herald