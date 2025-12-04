Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 World Aids Day theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the Aids response” refers to HIV funding cuts, mainly by the US, reflecting broader global geopolitical change.

With this abrupt cessation of US funding through Pepfar (US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief), Usaid (US Agency for International Development) and other agencies, we have lost a massive resource that aligned with government to strengthen the HIV/TB programme.

World Aids Day 2025 is being used to advocate for more funding, but it is also the opportune time to rethink donor funding across the continent.

Funding is fickle — this is the lesson we have learnt so bitterly in 2025.

Some of us in the development sector already recognised this vulnerability to politics and expected NGO leadership to build sustainability into their work plans, considering the scale of funding over the past 25 years.

The lesson here is for leaders of donor-funded organisations to adopt public health principles such as equity, quality, sustainability and systems-thinking when negotiating with funders.

Public health medicine specialist physicians in SA possess the specific training, skills and expertise to lead, manage and operationalise population-level interventions and programmes.

We also need to rethink regulation of NGOs.

One gaping need is for NGOs to be more accountable to the provincial departments of health, but this requires the capacity to manage and regulate NGO partnerships.

Regardless of size, NGOs and other funded initiatives such as corporate social investment (CSI) projects should be transparent about how they spend their money in health, so their work aligns with the needs of SA’s health system.

Unifying among all countries in the post-Usaid and Pepfar funding withdrawal is that sustained funding will be necessary to eliminate HIV/TB as a threat.

A major question is whether governments of low- and middle-income countries can provide for such medicines and services in their fiscus to avoid donor dependence.

I have witnessed first-hand the power distance and lack of agency of NGOs and ranked health officials alike, when communicating local population health needs and priorities to international donors.

Our development in SA must be democratised and pluralistic, so in the next wave of funding we want to avoid centralised funding to only a few large NGOs.

The last 30 years of funding has shown that this model must be improved if we are to meet the challenge of comprehensive primary health care for all.

Those NGOs with grassroots campaigns, strong leadership in public health medicine and the all-important capacity to implement will allow more resources to find their way to the bottom of the pyramid.

SA has achieved significant progress in stemming the HIV epidemic since the early 2000s, with all the funding and the resources spent thus far.

The activism of World Aids Day is to re-emphasise the current goals for the HIV/Aids programme: 95% of people living with HIV must be diagnosed; 95% of those diagnosed must be treated; and 95% of those on treatment must achieve a state of chronic stable health (called virally suppressed).

While we have not yet achieved all these targets, we have a pathway towards this goal.

SA should be really proud: we have the biggest roll-out of antiretrovirals (ARVs), which means we have the greatest number of HIV-positive people on treatment in the world.

This is our first achievement.

The second achievement is that we have reduced to less than 1% the chance of vertical transmission of HIV from mother to child.

This is a huge win for SA because it means pregnant women do not transfer HIV to their babies.

Before this achievement, babies born with HIV suffered poor health and low life expectancy.

We have managed to nearly eliminate this as a source of HIV infection.

After the initial Aids denialism, there is no doubt SA’s government has been taking the lion’s share of the responsibility in providing ARVs (a combination of three drugs in one tablet, taken once a day).

Internationally donor-funded organisations have played a role as well in the ARV programme, doing direct service delivery before 2010 and later transitioning to technical assistance, which means, in practical terms, supporting government in the HIV/TB programme through training, staffing, resources, and so on.

Our third achievement is in recognising that the government must be credited for the provision of ARVs and essential medicines in the fiscus even though this is marred by stock-outs.

HIV and TB are a dual epidemic — having either of these conditions enhances your susceptibility to the other.

Our fourth achievement is to have recognised and addressed this double-pronged threat to population health, though there is still work to be done here.

The advocacy around World Aids Day is meaningful and important because SA lost many lives due to the disease.

In the early 2000s, the average life expectancy at birth for a South African was just 57 years.

With the advent of HIV/TB programmes we have realised our fifth achievement, which is an increase in average life expectancy to about 66 years in 2025.

The HIV/TB epidemic looks different even among low- and middle-income countries.

Over the past decade, key populations such as IV drug users (IVD), men who have sex with men or sex workers have been targeted to achieve coverage of screening, diagnosis, treatment and retention in care.

In SA, the HIV/TB epidemic is showing a concerning trend — new cases are mainly seen in adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 49.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority recently approved Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection which is a game-changer in HIV prevention.

But innovations do not exist alone — they require responsive systems to proliferate.

This World Aids Day our advocacy is not only about funding but a need for concerted and co-ordinated funded public health medicine approaches.

Dr Puni Mamdoo is a public health medicine specialist physician contracted to the department of public health at Nelson Mandela University.

The Herald