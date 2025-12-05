Change is an opportunity for reflection and recalibration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new design concept for the redevelop- ment of Bayworld and the greater Happy Valley precinct, which includes old Boet Erasmus stadium

The famous author and leadership thought leader Steven Covey is credited with the quote, “If we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re going to keep getting what we’re getting”.

In other words, unless we embrace periodic change and resetting, we are unlikely to change the trajectory, and by implication, the results or outcomes.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) was formed in 2003, and 22 years later the organisation has morphed and changed over that period, directly or indirectly due to both internal and external dynamics.

In June 2023, when I accepted the privilege to join this organisation, I knew then that to achieve a different result, bold changes were necessary.

Change is not always welcome, but it is necessary.

Having observed the entity from my previous role as executive director for economic development, and later as acting city manager, I thought the transition would be easier, but on arrival a different reality appeared.

The past 2½ years since joining the MBDA have been a journey of change, adaption, improvement of systems, policies, controls, and inculcating a culture of accountability and high performance.

The setback we received in 2023/2024 when the entity achieved a qualified audit emanated from control deficiencies in the prior year, 2022/2023, and were picked up in the 2023/2024 audit.

The task of turning around a qualification outcome required a robust audit action improvement plan and the resolve to take tough decisions.

Annually, the auditor-general paints a gloomy picture of serial noncompliance with procurement processes that go unresolved and unaccounted for.

More recently, as a first in SA, a court judgment opened the gates to municipalities and entities to go after officials for gross financial misconduct and acts related to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, by attaching assets to recover funds.

This is a warning to accounting officers that should you not take action, one will be taken against you.

Elsewhere, in Ngaka Modiri Molema district in the North-West Province, the auditor-general issued SA’s first Certificate of Debt (CoD) since the Public Audit Act was strengthened in 2019.

The CoD issued to the authority’s municipal manager ordered him to repay R4.6m.

As we await our own AGSA audit outcomes for the 2024/2025 period, we are confident that all of the efforts we have put into improvements in the control environment will pay off.

We expect no less than an unqualified audit because we have confidence in the difficult, but necessary work we have had to undertake.

The arrival of a new board also presents an equally significant opportunity for positive change, to reset, and to refocus on what is already working well and improve on the challenging areas.

The assembly of this leadership with expansive experience spanning law, built environment, property development, governance, commercial, arts, and management expertise, can only be good news for the entity, citizens of the Bay and the municipality.

For nearly three years, the entity’s major catalytic programmes contained in the five-year plan have not progressed as we hoped.

These major catalytic programmes require sustained political will, unyielding support, strong leadership and influential networks that have the ability to crowd in investments and collaborations through public and private partnerships.

I believe the newly assembled leadership has all the capabilities to move us forward.

The game-changing catalytic projects that demand urgent attention and resourcing include the long-outstanding International Convention Centre (ICC), aerotropolis, waterfront development, Happy Valley/Bayworld programme, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium precinct, and the Tower of Light, among other plans.

An ICC is the ideal catalyst to boost the struggling tourism industry due to Nelson Mandela Bay’s unique positioning, geographically and naturally.

We are surrounded by unique wildlife experiences and game, only less than an hour’s drive away.

Pairing wildlife experiences with conferences and exhibitions is unique to the Bay with its diverse heritage.

It is also a walkable city, and the furthest point is less than a 20-minute drive, compact and full of choice in terms of eateries and shopping.

We must adopt a brave approach that says, “We will build it, and they will come.”

Many initiatives are stillborn because of excessive conservatism and scepticism.

Developed cities such as Dubai, Singapore and Durban have shown us that it is possible to reinvent the economies of cities through brave interventions.

Spurred by the dawn of the 2010 World Cup, Durban relocated its airport against many naysayers, and today that move is hailed as the surrounding Special Economic Zone is buzzing with economic activity.

This week, we were excited to see the progress by the economic development, tourism and agriculture standing committee giving support for the aerotropolis.

It is a big and bold initiative that requires partnerships and creative solutions.

We stand ready to join the city in moving this potentially catalytic game-changer forward.

The long-awaited waterfront requires a reality check.

Working ports are complicated and a new model that is unique to the Bay may be possible.

The connection with the Baakens River and Humerail provides a differentiating character, a mix of river-front and back-of- port leisure development.

This potential game-changer catalytic programme too needs strong political will, resourcing and most importantly, a constructive and collaborative relationship with the owners of the land, Transnet.

All these initiatives are possible and can achieve significant progress within the three-year term of our newly assembled board.

Management has long rolled its sleeves up and is ready to get to work to build a better Nelson Mandela Bay for all.

Anele Qaba, MBDA CEO

