Where has granddad’s barometer gone?

In the days of my youth there was always someone in the family who had a barometer which was their pride and joy.

Some had grown up on farms and inherited a keen interest in weather.

Others were fishermen who swore by it for their wind predictions.

Then there were a few who were just weather fanatics.

Besides the common thread of their interest in weather, they all swore by their barometer to predict the weather, based on the pressure, and especially the change in pressure.

These predictions were shared with close friends and family.

Having a rain gauge in the garden to share these readings was second prize.

Phoning the weather office or even making an appointment to have your barometer set, elevated the user’s status when telling friends.

I remember how they used to come to the office with their prized possession wrapped in a towel or soft cloth.

Times have changed with the introduction of the internet and other electronics.

Gone are the aneroid and mercury barometers, now replaced with precision electronic equipment that has become affordable to many.

Weather fanatics’ tools and communication have changed over the years.

One such person who I have gelled with over the past few years is Jan Meyntjies, an administrator of the popular Facebook group “Reenval in SA”.

We share a passion for weather.

Though Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary celebrations of the Facebook page, which is fast approaching the half-a-million followers mark, I only met Jan at about the time of the 2022 fires in and around the metro.

It is interesting that I alluded to these 2022 fires in last week’s column.

Besides being an administrator for “Reenval in SA”, Jan is heavily involved with Farm Comm (a neighbourhood watch organisation for the Colleen Glen area and surrounds).

They react to emergencies, veld fires and any other circumstance which arises where they can be of assistance.

It was his first-hand involvement in fighting the 2022 fires that highlighted the immense pressure that firefighters were under.

Together with my Weather Guru page, we started collecting bottled water, lip balm, energy drinks and cash donations to ease the plight of the firefighters.

The cash was later donated to Farm Comm to replenish much-needed firefighting equipment.

A national insurer noted this and donated a sizable amount for the same purpose.

Jan grew up in Kroonstad in the northern Free State, a grain production area.

He said his father always told the children what to wear the next day.

When he quizzed his dad on how he knew tomorrow’s conditions, the stern reply was “You have to watch the weather, Jan.”

The spark was ignited, and the fire was further fuelled by his geography teacher.

The ever-popular Facebook group started when a chap by the name of Hendrik Moll, who in December 2015 was sitting under a tree in the Bushveld near Warmbaths (Bela-Bela) watching a distant storm and thought to himself “I wonder where else it is raining?” and the group was born with eight family members and friends.

Within a few weeks it topped the 1,000 followers mark and grew exponentially.

Administrators and fact checkers were needed to sustain the page’s creditability and Jan was approached to assist with expanding the group activities to other social platforms.

Horrendous drought reports, images and rainfall figures streamed in and when the drought was finally broken over the northern areas during 2017, the growth of the group exploded.

With all the adverse weather of late, traffic on the page is at a premium which keeps Jan and fellow admins very busy.

Over the last 28 days, there were more than six-million views of posts.

Expats and people who are not with their loved ones are always interested in these extreme events of areas where they used to live or where their loved ones are residing.

Any weather enthusiast viewing these anomalies, such as the tremendous hailstorm in the Gauteng region earlier this week, always garners a lot of interest.

The aftermath of that storm looked like a snowstorm had just occurred.

The upside to all the sacrifice of being a part of the group’s admin is the volumes of interesting figures, pictures and stories of different weather events around the country, even the remotest areas now also have a voice in distributing news of the weather in their area.

The downside is the evil spell checker that sometimes twists the meanings of comments.

Then there is the daily barrage of “My app predicted rain and nothing happened; your forecasters don’t know anything about weather”.

Naturally, when Jan and I get together to enjoy a Scotch, we always have a good chuckle about the weather-related conspiracy theorists, such as the HAARP followers, weather weaponisation believers, to the belief that wind turbines are blowing the rain away and causing a drought.

We have heard them all.

Other than detesting spammers and scammers, he is just a quiet, unassuming guy who loves life, and all outdoor activities and the weather that makes these activities fun and interesting.

This week in history:

1867: Floods recorded in the city with extensive damage in South End and City Centre

Dam Levels

55.21% slightly down from previous weeks 55.96%

Impofu slightly down to 45.12%

Weather Safety Tips:

Though we are in a dry spell, if you are on holiday or returning to family for the holidays over the eastern half of the province, always stay up to date with weather warnings. If localised flooding is forecast, be extra careful in low- lying areas, especially when crossing low water bridges.

