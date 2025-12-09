GBV crisis demands 365 days of activism, not 16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cheryl Zondi, 22, tells the Port Elizabeth High Court that she was in awe of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, after watching clips of him performing 'miracles', but soon became disillusioned after she realised he was an alleged sexual predator

A friend of mine once said: “It is only by the grace of God we make it alive to the end of each day.”

He was not being dramatic. He was speaking plainly about the hard, unvarnished truth of living in one of the world’s most violent countries.

SA’s latest crime statistics show that in just one week in November, 1,870 wanted suspects were tracked down and apprehended for serious and violent crimes, including murder, rape, car hijackings, house and business robberies, and drug trafficking.

Of those figures, 143 suspects were arrested for murder, with Gauteng recording the highest number of arrests with 38, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 26, and the Eastern Cape coming in third with 25.

A total of 178 suspects were arrested for rape, with the majority in KZN with 39 arrests, followed by the Eastern Cape with 25 suspects arrested.

On November 21, a global movement played out in SA as well as on social media platforms, where women wearing black took to the streets, marching against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

SA has some of the highest femicide and sexual assault rates globally.

In this country, a woman is murdered every two-and-a-half hours.

Young children are raped and murdered daily.

Fast forward a few days after the Women For Change Shutdown, the country commemorated 16 Days of Activism Against GBV on November 25.

The campaign runs until December 10, with heightened focus on protecting women, children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community from harm.

As Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive, Gqeberha lawyer Tania Koen, said: “We can only achieve results if it is 365 days of action.” And not just the 16 days that activism has been confined to by government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration during the G20 summit of GBV and femicide as a national crisis was but a first step in addressing this scourge.

According to the National Assembly, at least seven million women in SA have experienced physical violence and more than two million have experienced sexual abuse.

Between 25% and 40% of women in SA have experienced physical or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, 53,498 sexual offences were reported to the SAPS, with 42,780 of these rape cases.

These are not just numbers. They are lives.

They are women such as Cheryl Zondi, who stood bravely in the high court in Gqeberha, enduring a cross-examination designed to break her, only to become a symbol of courage for millions.

Or Nelson Mandela University student Sesethe Enhle Mboza, a young woman who could no longer bear the torment of seeing her accused rapist walk around campus freely while she lived with unrelenting trauma.

She took her own life. And the system failed her long before that.

We need arrests that lead to convictions, men who hold other men accountable, and a justice system capable of delivering protection, not posthumous condolences.

Above all, we need to reassert a simple truth: women do not exist for the entertainment, judgment or entitlement of men.

The Herald