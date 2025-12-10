Breaking the silence | GBV against women and girls with disabilities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As SA observes the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), we must confront a deeply troubling reality: women and girls with disabilities remain among the most vulnerable, yet their plight is often ignored.

In rural communities, harmful norms and systemic neglect have normalised abuse, leaving these women unprotected and without access to justice.

A 2024/2025 Human Sciences Research Council study, released by the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities, revealed that ever-partnered women with disabilities experienced twice as much lifetime sexual violence (14.6%) compared with women without disabilities (7.2%).

Violence often begins within families, where responsibility for girls with intellectual disabilities is neglected.

In some households, ignorance about how to protect these women prevails.

Disturbingly, jokes about women and girls with intellectual disabilities are common in taverns.

Even more alarming, predators are often not strangers, they can be family members or neighbours.

Regardless of ignorance, rape is a crime; it is an act of cruelty.

SA faces a pandemic of GBV against women and girls, and in my view, raping a woman who cannot defend herself is a double crime.

In many villages, women with intellectual disabilities are treated as outsiders, denied care and left exposed to predators.

Sexual harassment and assault occur with alarming frequency, yet perpetrators rarely face consequences.

According to research by Callista Kahonde and Rebecca Johns, 2022, minimal studies have explored the perspectives of women and girls with intellectual disabilities regarding the sexual violence they encounter.

It is heartbreakingly common to see young women with intellectual disabilities pregnant, an outcome society accepts in silence.

I often ask myself: What drives men to violate women who cannot defend themselves?

What do they think when they see these women pregnant, knowing they lack family support?

These two questions haunt me because the answers reveal a culture of impunity and disregard for human dignity.

Unfortunately, in our communities there is little or no awareness about these social ills.

Organisations such as the Thuthuzela Care Centres provide support for survivors of sexual violence.

However, if these women and girls are not cared for by their families, how will they access these centres?

Despite the existence of these services, it seems like there is a significant gap of awareness and accessibility for people who stay in rural communities.

I also question the role of the church in addressing these issues.

While the Bible does not specifically mention sexual assault against women with disabilities, it clearly portrays sexual violence as a grievous sin and an act of oppression.

Yet, harassment of women and girls who cannot fight for themselves has been normalised and ignored.

Shockingly, some community members even claim that victims of rape enjoy sex.

In my view, we are too quick to assume what we do not know and too ready to normalise harmful practices.

In the past, rural communities were united.

It was accepted that a child was raised by a village, and the village had a responsibility to protect women and girls.

Traditional leaders played a key role in safeguarding communities.

Today, it feels like that sense of collective responsibility has eroded.

The political landscape that took over in rural communities may have caused this shift in understanding roles.

For instance, in rural areas there are councillors (ooCeba) who, in my view, are deployed and seem to lack real authority.

They cannot effectively combat the pandemic of abuse against women and girls with intellectual disabilities.

Councillors come and go.

Traditional leaders, however, are permanent custodians of communities.

They understand the dynamics of the villages.

I recall a young girl in my village with an intellectual disability.

Neglected and unkempt, she wandered from household to household.

As a teenager, she became pregnant, twice.

Even during pregnancy and nursing, she continued roaming around, a stark symbol of our collective failure.

Her story is not unique; countless women endure similar abuse under the watch of families that should protect them.

Over time, their health deteriorates, and ultimately, they die and receive the funeral they do not deserve.

Research indicates that sexual violence against women and girls with intellectual disabilities is significantly under-reported to the SA Police Service.

This may be due to several factors, including communication limitations, family members failing to report incidents, and perpetrators often being family members or unknown individuals.

This cannot continue.

Traditional leaders must reclaim their role as protectors, enforcing accountability within families and safeguarding vulnerable women.

Families need education and awareness to ensure care and prevent exploitation.

Communities must create safe spaces and empowerment centres for women with disabilities.

The church needs to teach its followers about GBV.

Organisations such as Thuthuzela Care Centres should be brought closer to villages to make services accessible.

The SAPS should receive training on handling cases involving people with disabilities.

As a collective, let us protect women and girls who are vulnerable.

Intellectual disability does not mean helplessness; with support, these women can lead dignified lives.

Without intervention, this cruelty will persist.

Predators will never see the human dignity of women and girls with intellectual disabilities, and society will never respect people with disabilities in general.

GBV is not just a crime, it is a violation of human rights.

We need unwavering commitment, strict disciplinary measures for perpetrators, and a cultural shift that values and protects every woman, regardless of ability.

Silence is complicity.

It is time to act.

Dr Nosiphiwo Delubom is the head of universal accessibility & disability services at Nelson Mandela University

The Herald