Rising xenophobia targets foreign teachers in SA

It is starting to get ugly out there again. Before, the hunt for foreign nationals happened on the streets of the townships where spaza shops were set alight or in the rural vineyard areas that made seasonal workers from other African countries the target.

Now it is happening within some of our universities but also in government departments where the overwhelming majority of employees are black South Africans.

Xenophobic hatred makes suspects out of people for the singular misfortune of having been born in another African country.

This week an oversight committee in the Gauteng premier’s office, under political pressure from members of the legislature, was forced to find the qualifications of foreign nationals and, while at it, their status as naturalised citizens.

Why now? Because the smaller political parties have found a vulnerable chink in the armor of the ruling party: a sensitivity to hiring other Africans as the unemployment crisis hits hard among South African born natives.

The Premier responded to a parliamentary question in which he revealed that 700 foreign nationals are employed in the education department out of more than 107,000 on the approved establishment (less than 0.7% of total personnel in the sector).

Who are these people? Mainly teachers from countries like Zimbabwe who provide critical skills in the teaching of gateway subjects like mathematics and the physical sciences.

They were hired because they are really good in their disciplines and deliver the results that keep the National Senior Certificate results from complete implosion.

And what these foreigners often do is take up jobs in deep rural areas of the country where the few, aspirant middle-class graduates would rather not spend their professional lives.

Are they taking the jobs of the natives? No, because there are very few black South Africans qualified with science degrees in math, physics and chemistry thanks to a lousy education system; and the few with such prized qualifications are taken up in the former white schools who need to project the veneer of equity in their own ranks.

By the way, statistics show that foreign nationals actually produce more than two jobs for whatever one they might hold.

In education, what these foreign nationals are doing is saving the country from complete embarrassment in these subjects and, on the other hand, offering education to generations of young black people to become competent in these important fields.

Does it matter to the complainants? Not at all. Because when you are blinded by xenophobic bigotry, logic goes out the window.

The agitators, I’m afraid to say, are our black, homespun version of American MAGAs who will vote against their own best interests so long as the foreign national does not benefit from their labors on behalf of our children.

If I can’t have a job, for whatever reason, then you will not get a job. We have become adept at shooting ourselves in both feet.

Truth is, I do not know a single employer whether at school or university who would not hire a black South African if s/he should up with the same qualifications and experiences as a non-South African born contender for the same position.

We understand our responsibility to correct historic wrongs and many of my African colleagues from north of the Limpopo understand that too.

The hunt for qualifications and citizen status is a red herring - which professional organisation would knowingly appointed foreign nationals illegally?

These recent actions against the professional classes is a political hit fueled by rage and frustration, on the one hand, and rank political opportunism by smaller parties, on the other hand.

One would have expected the ANC and its majority in parliament to know better.

An older generation lived through exile in other African countries. Whatever happened to former president Thabo Mbeki’s African Renaissance?

Have we forgotten the sacrifices made on our behalf by the frontline states who placed themselves at the mercy of the white South African regime and its military apparatus?

So let me be blunt. Don’t ever (ab)use the term Ubuntu with me when you cannot see your likeness in a shared, dark(er) African face.

Stop your pontification about decolonisation when you recognise the colonial borders around us installed by Europeans in your efforts to keep out other Africans.

And do not go to church, you whited sepulcher, pretending to love God, whom you have not seen, but hate your other-African neighbour whom you have seen. Enough of this hypocrisy.

Where Donald Trump takes in white South Africans who have sold Americans on the bogus idea of a white genocide, we here at home pursue other black Africans on the equally nonsense notion that they are taking South African jobs.

A racial cynic might observe that while whites once again take care of each other, we persecute those who look like us, black Africans all the same.

Think about that for a colourless minute.