Why SAHRC recommendations on education must become binding

The question before the Constitutional Court, whether the South African Human Rights Commission’s findings and recommendations should have binding legal force, is not an abstract legal debate.

It goes to the heart of transformation, accountability and the lived experiences of pupils in SA’s schools.

The recent high court and Supreme Court of Appeal decisions, which held that SAHRC findings are not binding unless confirmed by a court, align closely with the findings of my own research during my master’s degree in international and comparative education.

My work examined the role of human rights education in SA schools, with a particular focus on how oversight bodies like the SAHRC influence transformation, school governance and the protection of pupils’ rights.

What I found is troubling and directly relevant to the case now before the Constitutional Court.

One of the cases central to my research was the SAHRC’s report on the lack of racial transformation in a former white school.

The investigation followed a complaint by a parent who raised concerns about the school’s slow pace of racial transformation, particularly regarding the demographic composition of both pupils and teachers.

Though the school is now legally required to be inclusive, its racial makeup remained largely unchanged, a pattern mirrored across many historically white schools.

A careful analysis of the SAHRC’s report reveals something deeper than bureaucratic caution: the language itself reflects entrenched power dynamics and an institutional reluctance to confront inequality.

The report adopts a distant, procedural tone.

Transformation is described as something that might happen in the future, once conditions are right, once processes unfold, rather than as a constitutional requirement that must be implemented immediately.

In doing so, the report subtly shifts responsibility away from the school, suggesting that transformation is an ongoing aspiration rather than an urgent obligation.

These lexical choices are not incidental.

They mirror how institutional discourse can obscure power, diffuse accountability and delay meaningful change.

What emerges is a picture of symbolic compliance dressed up as progress.

The school’s response to the complaint mirrors a broader national trend observed in many former white schools: tokenistic gestures presented as progress while deeper structural inequalities remain intact.

Across various SAHRC reports and public investigations, there is a recurring pattern:

Little or no urgency in addressing racial disparities;

in addressing racial disparities; No concrete timelines or implementation plans;

No measurable strategies to shift educator or learner demographics; and

to shift educator or learner demographics; and Most critically, an absence of the voices of those most affected, pupils and teachers from historically marginalised communities.

These patterns are not isolated.

They reflect a consistent set of institutional behaviours that delay transformation, dilute accountability and maintain the status quo under the appearance of compliance.

The original complaint, likely raised by a parent from a marginalised background, was absorbed into bureaucratic procedure until its critical edge was dulled.

In the end, the commission concluded: “The commission is satisfied that this matter is receiving the attention it warrants from the school and the department of education and will proceed to monitor the implementation of the policy.”

And then the file was closed.

This conclusion is deeply revealing.

Despite clear evidence that racial transformation had not materialised, the SAHRC opted for monitoring rather than mandating.

Without a binding authority, it could do little more than express satisfaction and promise continued observation.

But observation is not justice.

This case illustrates exactly why the SAHRC’s powers must evolve from passive oversight to enforceability.

Where schools resist transformation, particularly elite, historically white schools that continue to reproduce racial exclusion, soft recommendations are simply not enough.

When oversight bodies lack binding power, constitutional obligations become negotiable.

And negotiable rights are not rights at all.

The constitution is clear:

Section 9 prohibits unfair discrimination;

Section 29(2) requires equal access to education; and

Section 7(2) obliges the state to “respect, protect, promote and fulfil” rights.

Yet in practice, these provisions remain aspirational in many school environments.

My fieldwork across the Eastern Cape revealed systemic gaps in human-rights compliance, school governance and the protection of pupils’ rights, especially in contexts where powerful institutions resist accountability.

The SAHRC can expose these failures.

But without a binding authority, it cannot correct them.

The Constitutional Court now has an opportunity to clarify the SAHRC’s role in strengthening democracy.

A finding that confirms the commission’s authority to issue binding directives would not expand its mandate; it would give meaning to it.

For schools that have embraced constitutional values, nothing would change.

But for those who continue to delay, defer and dilute transformation, legal enforceability would finally align accountability with constitutional duty.

Transformation in education cannot be left to goodwill.

It requires mechanisms that compel action, not merely encourage it.

If SA is serious about combating racism, ensuring equity, and protecting the rights of every pupil, the SAHRC must be equipped not only to investigate, but to enforce.

The stakes are not institutional.

They are human.

Nomandla Singeni, education leader, human rights in education advocate, researcher, and former Eastern Cape department of education circuit manager. M.Ed. (international & comparative education), Stockholm University, Sweden

