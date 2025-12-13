WEATHER GURU | What weather does the festive season hold for us?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This must be the greatest time of the year for most of us.

As the old advert went, braaivleis, rugby, sunny skies and Chevrolet, summer is here.

It is a time for family, festivity and resting after a long hard year.

With all the festivities around we do not want any tragedies happening.

Around this time of year, I always receive a ton of requests as to what the weather will be like on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Naturally it is still a good two weeks away and there is no way to accurately predict what will happen at this stage.

However, in the past, these days almost always yield similar weather, most especially Christmas Day.

It is usually cloudy with a few spots of rain clearing later.

New Year’s Day always seems to have wind at some time during the day, often spoiling the traditional cleansing dip in the sea on the day.

I know many a farmer and water-wise citizens who would love some torrential rain as a Christmas gift, but I cannot recall that ever happening on the day.

Although I do remember a torrential downpour on December 22 2004, when Thornhill and the Van Stadens Pass bore the brunt of the storm.

The pass was badly damaged by that event and took ages to repair.

Some believe that if we have rain on New Year’s Day, it will be a good rain year.

We all know that we have not had that since Noah boarded the ark and we are starting to forget what decent rain looks like.

With heightened activity around water, more open fires and people travelling extensively, risks of a tragedy are at an all-time high.

Noting this, The Herald recently published an article referring to Andrew Ingram of the NSRI’s advice on how to stay safe when enjoying activities near water.

It is interesting to note that the biggest take from this article, among others, was to know the weather forecast and tide tables.

This not only referred to bathers, but to hikers, anglers and any activities at or near open water.

We all know the infamous Bay wind loves to come up suddenly in the afternoon and ruin a perfect day at the beach in more ways than one.

Knowing areas with rip currents, time of spring high tides, the possibility of when freak waves can occur and shifting wind patterns are not always common knowledge to tourists in this region.

On the other hand, when we are tourists to other regions, we are not always aware of their local conditions.

It is therefore essential to only bathe at beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

That is not the only danger out there.

With the ozone layer having been depleted, sun protection is always essential no matter where you are.

One might not feel the effects today, but I am sure the Cancer Association will warn about the long-term effects of prolonged exposure to the sun, as far as skin cancer is concerned.

Thunderstorms and most especially flash flooding caused by these storms are very prevalent over the eastern half of our province.

Many tourists and locals visiting family in these areas often cross low water bridges, on foot or in vehicles.

In times of flash flooding, one can lose one’s footing or a sudden gush of water can propel your vehicle on a path of no return.

Being aware of the weather forecast is therefore vital and heeding those weather warnings will be in your best interest.

With all the dry, hot and windy conditions at this time of the year, those braai fires can be the start of uncontrollable fires.

An added factor is that ice-cold beer or two when enjoying that perfect braai, picnic or day at the beach or next to the river or pool, causing people to become less cautious and leading to accidents happening.

Rather partake after your swim or other aquatic activity, it reduces risks of a tragedy.

Following last week’s column where I asked what happened to granddad’s barometer, I was amazed at the unbelievable response I received, with many sending me pictures of their relative’s barometer proudly placed on the mantelpiece.

It even started a family fight, with one sibling questioning another as to what happened to their father’s prized barometer.

I also received many requests as to where to purchase the old fashion type of barometer, but alas they are as scarce as hen’s teeth, but if you are lucky, you can pick one up at an antique or second-hand thrift shop or even at an auction of an estate.

Naturally mercury barometers and thermometers, which I was schooled with, have all but disappeared due to the environmental dangers of mercury.

This week in history:

1906: Floods recorded in Mossel Bay area

Dam Levels

54.2% slightly down from previous weeks 55.2%

Impofu slightly down to 44.9%

Weather Safety Tips:

When travelling through passes or passing large trucks, always be prepared for sudden wind gusts caused by other vehicles or channelling between mountains.

