Breaking through the sacred-secular divide in 2026

One of the most positive interventions that is and has been taking place in our city for a while is the work done by business via the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s cluster initiative.

Born out of necessity, various businesses represented by their managers and staff have taken charge of looking after aspects of our infrastructure.

In addition, the business chamber has been a founder member of what is known as the Civil Society Coalition.

This coalition meets regularly to brainstorm and advocate for improvements in service levels in the city.

Other members of the coalition are various NGOs and leaders of the church in the city, mainly represented by the Transformation Christian Network, a long established unifying force within the religious community.

The probable unintended consequence of having the church as a part of the coalition is that it perpetuates the sacred-secular divide in that it suggests somehow that the church, business and NGOs are separate organisations.

In fact, all the organisations are united by the Christian faith.

According to Prof Dion Forster, department of beliefs and practices in the theology faculty at Free University of Amsterdam, some 85.3% of South Africans identify as being Christians of some kind or another.

Thus, it is clear that to imply that other civil society organisations, including business, are somehow not representative within this broad category of Christian affiliations, and hence do not qualify to be the “church”, is ludicrous to say the least.

Even if we had to exclude those who “know about” God, as distinct to “knowing” God, the truth is that many (enough to establish a tipping point) identified as operating within these organisations are also likely to identify as followers of Jesus.

What is clear, though, from my experience is that too many Christians still think God is more present on Sunday than on Monday. We’ve trained believers to separate the spiritual self from the professional self.

Many also stay silent about faith at work, fearing policy or ridicule.

When we, in the marketplace, begin to grasp the truth that we are called by God to practise our faith where we find ourselves, what might be possible?

“I believe one of the next great moves of God is going to be through the believers in the workplace.” — Billy Graham.

Graham was not a man given to careless words. When he said that the next great revival would happen in the workplace, he was reading the spiritual weather long before most of us felt the winds shifting.

For decades, revival meant stadiums full of seekers, evangelists on platforms and waves of public repentance.

Yet Graham foresaw something quieter, more embedded, an awakening that would flow through ordinary believers in ordinary vocations.

The Faith at Work movement, of which I have been part since 2006, once fringe, has become mainstream.

More than 70% of Christians in the US now say their faith impacts how they do their job (Barna, 2024).

Workplace prayer groups, Christian business fellowships and CEO bible studies are multiplying.

Companies once allergic to faith are quietly realising that employees who integrate belief and work are often more ethical, resilient and creative.

I have seen enough examples of this happening to believe they are not isolated occurrences.

Business is the engine of culture. Every product, policy and payslip carries moral implications.

When believers walk in integrity, creativity and spirit-led wisdom, they don’t just succeed, they shift atmospheres.

In Acts 8, persecution scattered the believers and “those who were scattered went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). The dispersion wasn’t destruction, it was distribution.

Today’s scattering from organised religion to daily vocation might just be God’s sovereign redistribution of the gospel.

The spirit is moving where the people already are. This is where people spend their lives.

Billy Graham understood what many are only beginning to grasp — that the church gathered on Sunday is powerful, but the church scattered on Monday is unstoppable.

The revival of the future, he said, would not begin with microphones, but with mindsets, when men and women rediscover that their work itself is holy ground.

When believers see themselves as ambassadors (2 Cor. 5:20), self-worth detaches from titles. They stop performing for approval and start working from purpose.

Modern burnout stems from meaningless labour. But when work is reconnected to divine mission, dopamine and devotion rise together.

Integrity and empathy are contagious. Neuroscience shows that mirror neurons replicate behaviours, meaning one spirit-filled employee can shift an entire team’s emotional climate.

Revival never stays private. Shared faith in organisations creates what psychologists call collective efficacy — the belief that together, we can make moral and missional change.

But revival doesn’t simply happen because we quote a prophecy. It demands repentance from distortions that have crept into both our theology and our practice.

Then see what happens to unemployment, poverty and food insecurity.

Mike Smith: Worklife Ministry