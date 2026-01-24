WEATHER GURU | Only hope is to reduce water consumption, but that’s a daunting task

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For many residents, last Friday’s headline “Nelson Mandela Bay water woes: Here we go Again” came as a shock and surprise, while for some it was something that they have been fully aware of for a long time.

This especially as we had just had the driest second half of the year in 125 years.

According to the official rainfall figures, we have never truly been released from the grip of the drought since the last good rainfall year in 2012, we only had a bit of temporary relief.

The rainfall patterns of late have been lacking in any consistency to replenish our dams.

This can be seen by the 100mm drop in the average annual rainfall since our water crisis started in 2015.

The average for 2015-2025 was 534mm as opposed to the long-term average of 636mm.

The worst part of the equation is that only two years yielded above-normal rainfall in the 13-year period since 2012.

The last above-average year was in 2023, giving us some relief by putting us in the safe zone, with total dam capacity of local dams at above 70%.

This dipped below that mark in May 2025 and has been dropping ever since.

It moved below the 50% mark at the start of 2026 and will pass the 40% mark in March, if we do not receive noteworthy rain.

Drilling for water (Guy Rogers, file photo )

Hence the authorities concern about our water security.

According to the official NMB municipality Facebook page, we have less than 248 days of water available from local storage dams.

Though this has been augmented by the Coega Kop and Nooitgedacht schemes, this water does not reach all areas in the metro and surrounds.

It also does not reach the smaller towns, such as Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie and St Francis, to name a few.

Worst of all, this water is not available for the agricultural regions, such as the citrus industry in Patensie, which forms an integral part of this region’s economy.

It is very easy to lay the blame squarely at the feet of Mother Nature, but there are other extenuating circumstances.

The reduction in the occurrence of the perfect cut-off low scenarios that replenish our local dams is the main reason we are in this situation.

Any decent follow up rains after these events have been few and far between.

Added to that, the extended period that this situation has been ongoing.

There is just not enough rain to keep our local dams in the safe zone.

The Orange River tunnel (Department of Water Affairs )

Though the Churchill and Kouga dams overflowed in 2023, our main local storage dam, the Impofu, was last afforded that luxury in 2015, when our crisis began.

The authorities have done a fantastic job augmenting our supply of water through Nooitgedacht and other schemes and have virtually reached saturation point as to augmenting water supply.

The only other major means of augmentation, besides desalination, is building new dams.

That has its own complexities and besides the point, both systems are not going to be implemented for a very long time as the costs are astronomical.

The only way to maintain water security is by reducing demand.

This is a daunting task as the population of the metro is increasing exponentially, with a similar increase in economic activity, putting a severe strain on water resources.

Ageing infrastructure leading to water leaks and non-revenue usage have a twofold effect on the demand for water.

Not only are millions of litres of water lost daily, but it has a negative effect on the attitude of the public towards reducing demand.

“Why should I save water when there are so many water leaks”, or “Why should I save water when those that are not paying just leave the taps to run all day” is the order of the day.

Changing these attitudes is an almost impossible task, given the lack of quality communication, information and education by the metro.

Given the circumstances, I think it would be easier to make rain than change negative attitudes.

A couple of posters, adverts or social media postings has never had the desired effect.

Education starting at grassroot level in schools is the best place to start.

Calls to drop the consumption from a whopping 389 megalitres per day (ML/d) to an acceptable level of 280 ML/d are falling on deaf ears.

Noting the flooding of 2nd Avenue, Newton Park, due to a burst pipe at the weekend fuels the public’s negativity.

Starting a campaign when we are approaching a disastrous situation is by no means being proactive.

As we are a drought-prone region, this should be a continuous and ongoing programme.

A view from the Gariep Dam (Elmarie Sampson)

However, the big question is: “How long will this drought/water crisis continue?”

I only see temporary relief over the medium to long term.

However, in the short term (the first half of 2026), the rainfall situation does not look particularly hopeful.

The period between the last big flood in 1981 and the record rainfall year of 2012 yielded a 30-year average of 570mm (1982-2011).

Add 30 years after the 2012 event, when 1,033.2mm was measured, and it makes for some scary reading.

Our only hope is for an anomaly or, as I like to say, a glitch in the Matrix in the form of a flood, but then we are so unprepared for that.

It will cause more untold suffering and misery if I note how a 50mm event in Walmer caused flooding last year.

Imagine what 200mm or more will do.

This week in history:

2012: Uniondale experienced lightning that was blamed for the start of veldt fires.

Dam Levels

47.32% dropped a full percentage point from previous weeks 48.44%

Impofu slightly down to 42.79%

Weather Safety Tips:

Though I constantly warn about the dangers of crossing low water bridges and even rivers in flood, we have recently seen tragedies once again, such as in Mpumalanga when a councillor from the Ekurhuleni municipality and four others had their vehicle swept away in flood waters in Mozambique’s Gaza province.

