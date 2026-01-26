Education as a moral imperative: Why SA’s future begins in early childhood

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fr Jerry Brown (picture byline) (Supplied)

Education, particularly in the early years, is a tangible expression of hope.

It is an investment in the future that yields returns far beyond academic achievement.

It reduces crime, fosters economic growth and strengthens social cohesion.

Each child who is able to access quality learning is a child empowered to break the cycle of poverty and contribute meaningfully to society.

Few issues reveal the country’s inequalities as starkly as education, particularly in the earliest years of a child’s life.

SA’s post-apartheid democracy has, for 32 years, been entrusted with the monumental task of providing quality education for all.

While policy frameworks and initiatives have been developed, the reality on the ground is often starkly different.

The journey from grade 1 to matric is not simply an academic path.

It is a battle against systemic inequality, social neglect and, at times, the inability of families to provide the support children need.

According to the department of basic education, 1.18-million children started grade 1 in SA in 2014.

Of that cohort, 746,110 wrote the national senior certificate in 2025.

Of those, 345,857 achieved a bachelor’s pass, while 209,292 achieved a diploma.

This translates to roughly 29% achieving bachelor’s and 18% diplomas, underscoring both the potential and the gaps in our educational system.

These are not just statistics — they reflect triumphs over adversity and the challenges that prevent so many from reaching their full potential.

Overcrowded classrooms, poorly maintained infrastructure and a shortage of qualified teachers make the simplest of learning tasks a struggle.

Added to these challenges is the expectation that children develop strong proficiency in English by grade 4, when it often becomes the official language of learning and teaching — an additional hurdle that can determine whether a child thrives or falls behind.

Teachers often have to cope without sufficient support, leading to high dropout rates and underachievement.

In urban areas, crime threatens both pupils and educators, creating an environment where learning becomes secondary to survival.

These structural and social challenges highlight that the task of improving education in SA is not only about reforming curriculum, but also about confronting deep inequalities and systemic neglect.

Early childhood development (ECD) is particularly critical in this context.

Research consistently shows that the first five years of life are foundational for cognitive, emotional and social growth.

Children who have access to stimulating environments, nutritious meals and loving guidance during this stage are far more likely to succeed academically and socially.

Yet, in SA, ECD provision remains patchy, with many children entering grade 1 without basic literacy, numeracy or social skills.

The work of non-profit organisations like Masinyusane Development Organisation is, therefore, invaluable.

Through community-based programmes, they provide early learning, parenting support, nutritional assistance and mentoring for young children.

Masinyusane’s model recognises that education is not merely a classroom activity — it is a holistic process that includes the family, the community and the spiritual well-being of each child.

The role of faith and the church in such initiatives cannot be understated.

Scripture calls us to care for the most vulnerable: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).

The church’s presence in communities often brings moral and spiritual guidance alongside practical support.

In the case of education, this means reinforcing the dignity of every child, encouraging families and fostering a culture of hope.

Masinyusane provides hope by partnering with local schools and churches to provide children from underprivileged backgrounds with access to early learning centres, libraries and computer programmes.

Youth leaders assist with reading, homework support and life skills education, while parents receive guidance and support in helping their children to achieve their potential.

These programmes address immediate needs, such as hunger or lack of school materials, and also nurture long-term capacity, helping children to build confidence and skills that will carry them into secondary school, university and beyond.

The importance of this work is magnified by the gaps left by inconsistent implementation of national policy frameworks and funding allocations.

Non-profit organisations provide flexibility, accountability and a localised response that can fill critical gaps.

They also serve as a model for collaboration between civil society, faith communities and government institutions, showing that education is a shared responsibility.

Donations, volunteer work and advocacy for early childhood education can multiply the impact of initiatives like those run by Masinyusane.

The call to act is not merely charitable — it is an ethical responsibility to ensure that every child has the opportunity to flourish.

Education is a mirror of the society we aspire to be.

Investing in our youngest citizens, addressing systemic failures and supporting community-led initiatives are essential for building a nation that is just, compassionate and forward-looking.

Early childhood development, alongside committed social action, offers a path toward a future where no child is left behind.

As Psalm 127:3 reminds us: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.”

How we nurture that heritage will determine the destiny of our nation.

Father Jerry Browne is a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Port Elizabeth, a founding member of the Masinyusane Development Organisation and the chair of the Masinyusane board