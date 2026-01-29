MPUMEZO RALO | Abandoning BEE policy entirely not a viable option

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The BEE policy continues to be a contentious subject within the realm of political discourse, principally due to the widening disparity between the affluent and disadvantaged.

In retrospect, there are two milestones that set the stage for SA’s deep-rooted inequality: the 1652 Dutch East India Company settlement introduced a settler-centric system of land ownership and labour control, laying the groundwork for racial hierarchy.

Then the 1913 Natives Land Act formalised that hierarchy, restricting black land ownership to just 13% of the country and forcing many into wage labour on white-owned farms.

Together, they created a “dual economy” where wealth and political power stayed with a white minority, while the majority were systematically excluded.

Later, influx-control laws and apartheid’s pass-laws system only reinforced that pattern.

This chain helps to explain why today’s wealth gaps persist and why land reform remains such a contentious issue.

This article seeks to dive deeper into the BEE-BBBEE policy and explore how this policy shaped socioeconomic contradictions.

It is against this background that post-1994 the ANC rolled out a three-pronged strategy to reverse apartheid’s legacy.

It introduced affirmative action (AA) to force the public and private sector to hire and promote historically disadvantaged groups, aiming to diversify workplaces.

Land reform was fashioned through restitution, redistribution and tenure to seek to return land taken under the Group Areas Act and broadened ownership, though progress has been slow and contested.

BEE-BBBEE pushes companies to include black South Africans in ownership, management, procurement and skills development, creating incentives for economic participation.

Put together, they are designed to shift wealth and power that produced outcomes that are uneven.

Yet efforts are somewhat hindered by challenges including limited capacity, corruption and market resistance.

However, another facet of BEE as an empowerment intervention is that it tends to favour those closely associated with the ruling class or, more specifically, former comrades.

The necessary and inescapable question to be asked: whose BEE-BBBEE?

The genesis of BEE dates back to the early 1990s when major business companies started selling shares to politically connected individuals, with the process ultimately giving rise to the BEE concept, which later became BBBEE.

Senior ANC members swiftly capitalised on these opportunities, exchanging political connections for shareholdings and effectively transforming their political credentials into financial assets.

The wealth amassed by the new elite class was visibly showcased in grand houses, luxury cars and lavish lifestyles, referred to as the “platinum life”.

The policy was meant to foster inclusive economic participation, allowing black South Africans to gain a foothold in the economy.

It served as a catalyst for growth, aiming to end the dominance of the affluent white population.

The policy shortcomings necessitated its revision, broadening the participation of the excluded aspirant entrepreneurs in the economy and its notable failure to effectively address SA’s deepening socioeconomic crisis, whereby the policy is viewed as a major contributor to class contradictions.

To that extent, SA is considered a country with the most unequal society in the world rankings.

To pose the question in a more provocative manner, did the change from BEE to BBBEE amount to merely a paper revolution or a genuinely transformative one?

Has it yielded significant changes for the intended beneficiaries?

Did the policy constitute a genuine option for the ANC?

A critical consideration regarding BEE is that it is based on two disparate and distinct perspectives, influenced by corporatist and Malaysian approaches.

For example, the Malaysian methodology emphasised state intervention for redistribution, while the corporate approach relied on market forces — it endorses liberal values.

Having stated this, the BEE policy remains a contentious subject in the political discourse across the ideological divide and within the ANC and there are several conceptual issues that played out and impacted on the chosen policy path.

Theoretically, during the 1990s, the redress intervention track was influenced by two primary factors, specifically the liberal economic tradition and the emergence of black elite interests.

The cohabitation of these interests was a remarkable phenomenon that had a profound impact on the government’s policy direction.

Notably, the interpenetration and convergence of interests between these groups created a confluence of classes that previously viewed each other as adversaries due to their vast different ideological positions.

The uniqueness of the black elite in the initial stages of BEE was shaped by their participation in the liberation struggle.

What happened to their heightened political consciousness is a debatable issue, as it appears to have been jettisoned in the light of the consumption patterns espoused by the co-opted black elite within the mainstream economy.

To conclude, despite BEE-BBBEE shortcomings, I believe that abandoning the policy entirely is not a viable option.

The policy requires significant refinement if it is to effectively address existing inequalities and benefit the general population, and that is a task that must be undertaken by the BBBEE Commission.