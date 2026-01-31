WEATHER GURU | The stone age experience for five days

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Not many residents were prepared for this past week’s catastrophe in many parts of our metro.

Power outages were the order of the day and persisted for up to five days in certain areas. This resulted in water shortages as pumps were not working.

Residents in the western suburbs, which were the hardest hit, were left scurrying to rent generators and buy ice to save their meat in their deep freezers.

Then it was a battle to find bottled water, with many irate customers in the supermarkets.

As my wife said after two days without water: “I can live without electricity, but not without water.”

Tempers were on a knife’s edge as everyone was feeling the effects. Stress ran high and the Durban-type sticky weather did not help the situation.

A sense of community came to the fore with residents in unaffected areas helping friends with meat storage to prevent spoilage.

My neighbour, a contractor renovating his house which is equipped with solar power, was kind enough to share his solar power with us for the duration of the catastrophic event.

I am sure there are many more heartwarming stories and I would love to hear them.

Then it comes to the cause of this outage.

I was waiting with bated breath for the authorities to blame it on climate change, which is their trump card in these situations to sidestep accountability.

That is as far as I will go politically as that is not a game I play.

Then came the excuse of vandalism and the wind. I cannot comment on the vandalism aspect, but I must say that, unfortunately, our infamous wind cannot bear the brunt of the blame.

In response to a comment on a post (“Update on power outage affecting the metro”) on the metro’s Facebook page, the communications department alluded to the fact that the collapse of the towers was not random and not due to neglect.

According to their unverified information, the wind speed reached around 150km/h, which is extremely severe.

They further claim that as the towers are in a valley, where wind pressure and turbulence are naturally intensified, it placed extraordinary stress on the structures.

Unfortunately, if you take the official airport figures into account you can see that that is factually incorrect.

The highest 10-minute average at the wind sensors at the city’s airport was 68km/h, gusting 98km/h.

In Taybank it reached 53km/h, gusting 83km/h, and Colleen Glen was 72km/h, gusting 75km/h.

If it is noted that the wind approaching the airport travels over much less land than the towers’ location, you can safely assume that the wind was less in that location due to the slowing effect of the wind travelling over the earth’s surface.

The claims of enhancing wind pressure due to the valley effect hold no ground as the prevailing wind direction was roughly perpendicular to the Chatty valley.

According to the Beaufort Scale, the wind peaked at force 8, which is classified as a full gale, when twigs break off trees and walking is difficult.

It did not reach force 9, which is classified as a strong gale when slight structural damage occurs,

In simple terms, the wind was not strong enough to damage a properly constructed and maintained piece of infrastructure.

The proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back comes to mind in this instance.

As to the question of the wind being extremely severe, you must visit the city’s wind history.

The strongest 10-minute average wind speed of 87km/h occurred in July 2002, while the strongest gust occurred in August 1991 at 139km/h.

In other words, this event did not even make it into the top 20 strongest winds.

I, therefore, think that the facts speak for themselves and we can all draw our own conclusions.

As many of these towers and infrastructure are built in the Chatty area, which is prone to flooding at even low rainfall amounts, this poses a risk to this type of infrastructure.

When a 1968- or 1981-type flood hits, imagine the damage that will be caused and how long it will take to repair.

Firstly, repairs will only be able to start once the water has subsided and the ground has dried out sufficiently to undertake repairs.

Five days could easily turn into a much longer period.

The cost to households would be astronomical and many a business would just not be able to recover.

The amount of ice, gas and water being sold during the outage period was astronomical.

Not to mention the amount of petrol being bought for generators — R600 per generator is a very conservative figure.

So, what do we do to solve this problem?

Severe weather events are forecast to become more extreme, according to climate experts, because of climate change.

No matter how much the authorities try to mitigate the effects of natural disasters, they cannot eliminate all effects.

What can we, as the man in the street, do to mitigate these effects in the short and long term.

We all know water tanks are a solution to our water needs, but without electricity one cannot pump water.

A fully off the grid solar system is the ultimate first prize, but the costs are high and out of reach for many, even though prices have dropped over the long term.

However, the return on investment is fantastic, considering the annual above-inflation increase on electricity.

I have taken the plunge and used a part of our life savings to invest in solar.

Although I have 25,000 litres of water storage capacity in tanks, I will also have my 210-litre drum constantly filled for that emergency.

On the plus side I think that we should all congratulate the contractors and every single person involved for reducing the downtime to only five days, instead of the predicted 14 days.

This week in history:

1990: Jansenville hit by a severe thunderstorm causing hail and wind damage.

Dam Levels

46.14% —dropped a full percentage point from previous week’s 47.32%

Impofu slightly down to 42.14%

Weather Safety Tips:

On hot humid days always consider the discomfort index before letting your staff undertake strenuous outdoor labour.

Now on Facebook, Instagram, and X: @WeatherGuruEC

