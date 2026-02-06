IN MY VIEW | Long Covid’s hidden toll — the South Africans still battling fatigue, anxiety and memory loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jonny Peter picture byline (Supplied)

“I feel better, but my mind isn’t the same.” Four years after the Covid-19 pandemic, such comments are still heard regularly in South Africa.

What began as a respiratory virus seems to have left a lingering mark on some people who were infected.

In South Africa, more than four-million cases were confirmed.

For some people, the physical recovery was just the beginning.

Ongoing fatigue, poor concentration and mood changes due to lasting viral effects have affected work, relationships and quality of life.

Our team of specialist psychiatrists, clinical immunologists and laboratory scientists at UCT set out to understand why some people continue to experience fatigue and anxiety after recovering.

We wanted to know whether the body’s early immune and cardiovascular responses to the virus could help predict who might go on to develop these persistent symptoms. They are often referred to as long Covid.

Most studies on long Covid have come from high-income countries in Europe or North America.

African populations have been underrepresented, despite clear differences in age, health status and environmental exposures that may influence both the course of infection and recovery.

We felt that this was an important gap — the neuropsychiatric effects of long Covid in an African context.

Our recent research revealed an alarming picture. More than half of the participants in our study group of people in Cape Town who had been infected with the coronavirus had at least one neuropsychiatric symptom more than six months after infection.

The symptoms included fatigue, concentration or memory difficulties.

Unfortunately, none of the blood biomarkers we measured during acute infection, including those linked to inflammation, cardiovascular stress and the entry system for the SARS-CoV-2 virus could predict who would develop long-term cognitive or mental health problems.

Biomarkers are biological signs of what’s happening in the body.

We followed 97 people in Cape Town who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the first three waves of infection (June 2020 to September 2021), before vaccines were widely available.

Most were admitted to hospital with moderate to severe disease, while others had mild or even asymptomatic infections.

Blood samples were collected during the peak of illness and again several months later.

Using advanced protein profiling, we measured 96 molecules linked to inflammation, cardiovascular stress and the renin–angiotensin system, a network of hormones that has been implicated in Covid-19’s effects on the body.

At least six months after infection, participants completed interviews using validated questionnaires to assess anxiety, fatigue and cognitive function.

The results were striking:

Persistent symptoms were common: More than half had at least one ongoing symptom more than six months after infection.

Memory and thinking problems: 44% showed measurable cognitive or memory impairment, while 53% reported memory problems.

Fatigue: 55% reported moderate to severe fatigue.

Anxiety and distress: One in four had high anxiety levels, and the number taking psychiatric medication nearly doubled after infection.

No predictive biomarkers: None of the inflammatory, cardiovascular or renin–angiotensin markers measured during acute illness or recovery were linked to persistent symptoms.

In short, the usual blood tests taken during infection didn’t help identify who would go on to develop long Covid symptoms.

The lack of a clear biological predictor suggests that long Covid’s mental and cognitive effects aren’t easily explained by inflammation alone.

In SA, there’s also another layer — the social and economic aftermath.

Research during lockdowns showed increased domestic violence and psychological distress, particularly among people of lower socioeconomic status.

These factors likely amplify the mental toll of Covid-19 and its long-term effects.

Our results align with international evidence showing high rates of cognitive and emotional symptoms months after infection.

However, ours is one of the first studies from Africa to combine early serum biomarker profiling with long-term mental and cognitive follow-up.

Despite demographic and healthcare differences, we found the same pattern seen elsewhere — a high burden of long-term symptoms, but no clear laboratory signature to predict them.

This highlights the need to look beyond blood tests, to the broader biopsychosocial picture.

Long Covid isn’t purely a biological problem; it’s a human one, shaped by both physiology and lived experience.

Our study underscores the need for an integrated approach to long Covid care:

Recognise long Covid as real and disabling. Fatigue and anxiety may not show up on lab results but can profoundly affect daily life.

Screen in primary care. Simple questionnaires can help clinicians identify people who need mental health or cognitive support.

Expand multidisciplinary care. Collaboration between doctors, psychiatrists and occupational therapists can help patients rebuild cognitive and emotional resilience.

Invest in follow-up services. Dedicated long Covid or rehabilitation clinics could improve recovery outcomes.

Sustain prevention. Vaccination and infection control remain the best defence against long Covid.

For many, recovery from Covid-19 isn’t about surviving the virus; it’s about reclaiming normal life.

Listening to their stories reminded us that long Covid is not just a medical condition. It’s a lived experience that deserves empathy, research and sustained public health attention.