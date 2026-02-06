WEATHER GURU | To go solar or not, that is the question

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Solar panels can help you during trying times of power outages.

Solar panels can help you during trying times of power outages

Even though Nelson Mandela Bay is not as humid as the Durban area, and we are basically at the height of summer, this recent humidity has driven me up the walls at night, so much so that we now sleep with a fan blowing on us.

Not something I enjoy, but at least it’s better than the constant sweating.

It’s times like this that I miss my office at the airport with the air conditioner blowing at 17C/18C.

I sometimes contemplated sleeping there at night, but I do not think that would have been acceptable.

I have toyed with the idea of splashing out on an air conditioner for the bedroom but remember my ex-boss constantly complaining about the massive electricity account of the offices, of which the main power usage was the air conditioners.

Therefore it has been at the bottom of my wish list as the initial outlay is not that high, but the running costs are exorbitant, considering electricity costs.

After last week’s disaster with no power and a couple of days without water, Mrs Guru by the third day was adamant that we should go totally off grid.

I had no option but to agree with her — as they say in the classics, a happy wife is a happy life.

I, therefore, had to dive into my life savings to have solar installed.

I should have done it years ago but was always living with the hope that load-shedding and power outages would end.

But as we all know, that that is not going to happen shortly, and I never took the constant electricity hikes into consideration.

I could not justify such a large outlay at my age, as I believed I would never reap the rewards of the capital outlay.

Rising costs and the recent extended outage quickly changed my mind.

We did the calculations and considering the low interest rate on savings compared to the monthly saving on electricity cost, it was a no brainer.

What is more that with each electricity increase, it shortens the return on investment period. Not to mention the other advantages.

At the end of April 2025 Eskom secured an above-inflation increase of 12.74%.

Just imagine what effect this has had on consumers who are already reeling from cost-of-living increases.

I was shocked when we loaded some pre-paid electricity towards the second part of January 2026 at a cost of R4,34 per unit, further making up my mind to take the plunge into a solar investment.

One must accept from the outset that solar power is not the begin all and end all of power savings.

Considering that on average your geyser attributes 40% of electricity usage, alternatives must be sought, as that alone will drain your solar batteries.

Some people manage their hot water usage and only put geysers on for short periods.

Others use smaller elements and semi solar systems.

I supplemented my solar/heat exchange system with a smart gas water heater ages ago.

Although gas is also costly, it is more economical, with gas usage only on demand.

Choosing the right professional for your solar installation is vital as they are the experts in the field and will advise accordingly.

The poor chap I used was inundated with hundreds of questions as I wanted to make the right choice.

They will advise on size of system, number and positioning of panels, depending on your unique requirements.

I was luckily not thrown in the deep end and was advised on proper power management by the installer.

If you are lucky enough to be working from home or are retired, use those high-usage appliances during the day while the sun is shining.

Running pool pumps, baking cookies for the grandkids, using the dishwasher, ironing or using the air conditioner should be done during the day when your solar panels are producing electricity. If you have enough panels, you run completely off solar at these times.

Surprisingly, the microwave and airfryer are also power hungry, as I soon found out with the fancy app that one can access on your smart phone.

There will, of course, be those times when we have cloudy, rainy weather for a couple of days in a row, and in that instance, one will probably have to tap into the grid as systems generally switch off at 20% battery capacity.

Most will gladly live with that to receive some much-needed rain to fill our tanks.

Amazingly, the batteries still charge, even under cloudy conditions, but off course at a much slower rate.

One must note that panels operate on light and not heat, and most operate better under cooler conditions.

I realise a lot of people think residents with solar are privileged but bear in mind that it is a monthly cost-saving and a long-term investment.

Yes, there are maintenance costs, and you might need to replace a battery at some point (most of the better systems have a 10-year warranty) but compared to the comfort of being able to use appliances and run pumps at no cost, it is well worth it.

We all realise that the constant power failures and disruptions in the Bay have unfortunately become a way of life instead of an anomaly.

Now if only we could buy water producing panels to make our own water, that would be first prize.

