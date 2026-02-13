NOMANDLA SINGENI | Graaff-Reinet renaming sparks debate on colonial legacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renaming Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe is, at its core, a matter of public memory and democratic transformation, and of whose histories are affirmed in our shared civic space. Legal scrutiny should ensure fairness in the process. Still, it should not eclipse the substantive question: whether our town’s name reflects the values and historical consciousness of a post-apartheid SA.

Our town has a long and layered history, and that history should neither be denied nor erased.

Yet the mere age of a name does not, in itself, render it sacrosanct.

Many towns across SA were established during colonial expansion; their names reflect the political authority and worldview of that era.

The question before us is not whether Graaff-Reinet has history — it undoubtedly does, but whose history is publicly honoured and normalised through our civic symbols.

Renaming does not obliterate 1786.

It does not dismantle archives, heritage sites, or historical scholarship.

Rather, it signals that in a constitutional democracy founded on dignity, equality and freedom, our symbolic landscape must evolve.

To rename the town after Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe is not to deny its colonial past, but to situate it within a broader, more inclusive national narrative, one that acknowledges those who resisted dispossession and injustice.

It is important to acknowledge the historical origins of the name Graaff-Reinet.

Cornelis Jacob van der Graaff was a Dutch colonial administrator, and the town’s name reflects the authority structure of the late eighteenth century.

Colonial naming was never neutral.

It was an assertion of power, a way of inscribing imperial authority onto land that was already inhabited, already storied, already known by other names.

By contrast, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe was not simply a political activist in the abstract.

He was born in this town.

His intellectual formation, moral courage and political convictions emerged from the same soil that we call home.

He became one of SA’s most principled voices against racial oppression, a constitutional thinker long before the constitution itself, and a figure whose commitment to human dignity remains instructive.

The question, then, is not whether both figures belong to history. They do.

The question is what our public symbols should affirm in 2026.

To continue honouring a colonial governor is to preserve the symbolic architecture of conquest.

To honour Sobukwe is to recognise resistance, intellectual leadership, and the unfinished work of justice.

In a democracy, the latter carries particular normative weight.

Public opinion in a town such as ours is not socially neutral.

It is shaped by history, by access to information, by organised interest groups, and by who feels empowered to speak.

Commissioned research may capture certain sentiments, but it does not automatically settle the moral question of symbolic redress.

Democratic transformation has often required leadership that moves beyond majoritarian comfort, particularly where inherited symbols reflect past exclusion.

Moreover, resistance to renaming is not new in SA.

Nearly every significant name change — from streets to cities has been met with claims of division or economic harm.

Yet, over time, new names become normalised, and the democratic rationale behind them becomes clearer.

The durability of opposition in the short term does not determine the legitimacy of the change in the long term.

SA continues to renegotiate its symbolic landscape as part of democratic consolidation.

That process will inevitably be contested.

Contestation, however, is not evidence of illegitimacy; it is evidence that public memory matters.

The fact that the town is 240 years old is historically significant. Longevity, however, is not synonymous with justice.

Many institutions and symbols in SA endured for centuries while embedding exclusion and racial hierarchy.

Democratic transformation does not proceed on the basis that what is old is therefore beyond reconsideration.

It proceeds on the basis that inherited symbols must be evaluated against constitutional values.

A name commemorating a colonial governor may no longer provoke overt offence for some residents, but it still reflects whose authority was once centred and whose presence was marginalised.

In societies marked by dispossession, symbolic landscapes carry accumulated meaning, even when that meaning is no longer consciously interrogated.

Democratic governance includes public participation, but constitutional democracy is not reducible to plebiscitary rule.

Transformative decisions have often required moving beyond what appears comfortable to the majority at a given moment.

Even a procedurally impeccable process does not relieve us of the responsibility to ask whether our public symbols align with dignity, equality and historical inclusion.

Administrative missteps, when they occur, should be corrected. They do not invalidate the broader imperative of symbolic redress.

The legitimacy of renaming rests not only on compliance with procedural standards, but on the substantive question of who we choose to honour in the democratic present.

It is true that SA is a complicated country with a complicated history.

That complexity, however, is precisely why symbolic decisions matter. Redress cannot remain abstract.

It must find expression in the public landscape — in the names of our streets, towns and institutions.

To accept the need for redress in principle, yet resist its tangible expression in practice, risks rendering transformation perpetually deferred.

SA already has municipalities, airports, universities and public institutions named after individuals whose contributions shaped the moral architecture of the country.

The question is whether Sobukwe’s life and legacy meet that threshold. Few would dispute that he does.

The comparison to Nelson Mandela, while rhetorically powerful, is not determinative.

The absence of a city named after Mandela does not establish a constitutional rule against honouring individuals.

Rather, it reflects political choices made in particular contexts.

Each renaming must be assessed on its own merits.

It is also significant that the Sobukwe family has given consent.

That gesture underscores that this is not an act of political appropriation, but a considered decision supported by those closest to his legacy.

Sobukwe was not an abstract national figure alone; he was born in this town.

To recognise him here is to connect local history with national memory.

It is also important to clarify that consultation did occur, including engagements convened separately with different sections of the town’s population.

At the meeting attended by African residents, support for the name change was unanimous.

That fact complicates the assertion that “the vast majority” of residents oppose the change.

Public opinion in historically stratified towns is not monolithic. Whose voices are heard, whose forums are amplified, and whose preferences are treated as representative are themselves shaped by history.

A democratic process must take seriously the expressed support of communities whose historical marginalisation has long excluded them from symbolic recognition.

The historical origins of the name Graaff-Reinet also warrant sober reflection.

Van der Graaff was a colonial governor in a slave-holding society.

Colonial naming practices were not benign gestures of affection; they were instruments of authority and possession.

To acknowledge this is not to demonise individuals retroactively, nor to attack Afrikaans language or culture.

It is to recognise that public symbols emerged from a political order structured around conquest and inequality.

As the Director for Heritage correctly observed, naming and renaming are not acts of vendetta.

They are instruments of social healing.

A democracy must periodically examine whether the names that define its public spaces affirm dignity and inclusion, or whether they reproduce hierarchies inherited from the past.

The issue is not linguistic identity. It is not hostility toward Afrikaans heritage.

It is whether a name rooted in colonial power, in a context that included slavery, should continue to define a town in a constitutional era founded on equality.

Renaming, in this sense, is not erasure.

The archival record of 1786 remains.

Museums, monuments, and scholarship remain.

What changes is the symbolic centre of gravity.

To rename the town after Sobukwe is to signal that the democratic present honours those who resisted injustice rather than those who administered colonial rule.