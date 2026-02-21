WEATHER GURU | Welcome rains but many farmers still in dire straits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A screengrab from a video by Edgar Brotherton shows the usually lush, grassed Golden Mile between Alexandia and Cannon Rocks, now barren.

How wonderful it was to be woken up to the sound of the rain last week.

I thought I was dreaming until I got up and heard the awesome sound of water running into my tanks.

A much better sound than those frightening lightning claps that we have had in recent times, though a friend said he loved the sound of thunder growing up in Gauteng.

I suppose that’s what makes life interesting, differing likes and tastes.

While most residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds, as well as many farmers were rejoicing, there were many video clips doing the rounds of damage and fatalities among livestock.

As alluded to in last week’s column, it is the most rain measured since October, which makes it almost four months without noticeable rain.

Between October 26 and these recent rains, less than 15mm was measured at the city’s airport.

Our already hard-hit farmers, having had a very dry summer, now also had to deal with the cost of damage to infrastructure, as some farm dams burst their banks.

Add to that the current out-of-control foot-and-mouth disease, and now also losing livestock due to drownings.

I do and always will maintain that our South African farmers are cut from a different type of cloth.

Unfortunately, most of the rain fell in the northern regions of the Eastern Cape, and most especially around the Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba (formerly Cradock) area, and even stretched as far south as the Glenconner area.

Fantastic scenes of dry rivers turning into raging torrents in the Nxuba and Jansenville area must have been a welcome sight for locals.

Unfortunately, most of this water made its way to the sea.

The water from the Graaff-Reinet area flows towards an already overflowing Darlington Dam, with some of the overflow diverted to Nooitgedacht, while the rest of that water makes its way down the Sundays River to the Indian Ocean.

The water south of Nxuba does not pass any major dam but is channelled to numerous smaller dams along the way, with the bulk flowing directly into the ocean.

The Kouga Mountain region of the Langkloof had a wonderful 50mm in an hour, with that water running to the Kouga Dam, this was followed by some beautiful rain in the Kareedouw area, with the much-needed water running towards the Churchill Dam.

The Gamtoos Valley farmers have been able to plant maize, a crop variety only usually planted when allocations from the Kouga Dam are sufficient.

On the downside, this rain was also associated with hail and severe winds in the Langkloof region, causing major damage to fruit crops.

The Langkloof farmers are also already struggling with less than favourable soft fruit harvests, due to low rainfall figures during the summer.

East of Gqeberha, the situation looks dire for dairy farmers.

This I have witnessed first-hand travelling through the area this past weekend.

Along what is called the Golden Mile, between Cannon Rocks and Alexandria, the situation is heartbreaking with miles of kikuyu grass looking like a barren wasteland.

These dairy farmers are pulling their hair out and can only hope and pray for some good follow-up rains soon.

Though many pundits claim the models running the seasonal forecast got it wrong as we now have had good rains, it does not hold ground.

The Bay should on average receive about 120mm during the summer (December to February) but has only received just under 70mm thus far, with not much promise of good rains before month-end at this stage.

The seasonal forecast is still not being kind to us and still not showing hope of much recovery for the first part of winter.

I don’t know when last it showed hope and we are all rooting for that tin brain to fail in its predictions.

In the final stretch of summer, it is essential that dairy farmers receive follow-up rains for pasturage to recover before winter.

My grass started growing overnight, so I can imagine that this would give these farmers a bit of hope.

We must remember, with stock losses through foot-and-mouth disease, the fatalities from drownings and depleted pasturage, the meat prices, which are already becoming unaffordable to most salary earners, are further adversely affected.

This week in history:

1940: Floods recorded in the Mossel Bay area.

Dam Levels

43.59% dropped from previous week’s 44.13%

Impofu slightly down to 40.69%

Weather Safety Tips:

Stay off the roads during heavy downpours and especially thunderstorms, as not only is visibility reduced, but roads also become slippery. If possible, park well off the road under a bridge, to get protection from hail.

