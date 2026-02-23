The Bible calls on the church to be politically aware

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is another election-year in South Africa, and the church has a major role to play!

Why? Because the Bible says so.

We ought to pray for government and those in authority (1 Timothy 2:1-2) so that we can “lead quiet and peaceable lives…” (NKJV).

The Bible draws a direct link between the state of communities and our prayer-focus on government.

It means that the church has to be intentional about inviting heaven to get involved in the affairs of state in our material world on earth!

As Christ has taught us to pray, “Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

Not only are we to pray for government, but we are instructed to respect government on all levels – locally, provincially and nationally (Romans 13:1-7).

The text requires more from the church than just prayer.

It asks for civic obedience and engagement.

Christians are expected to be active citizens.

It is time for the church and our communities to become educated about what our vote means in each election.

We can no longer merely vote for what sounds good.

We have to consider hard, cold facts and support parties that can actually take our municipalities forward and deliver the services that our people so desperately need, while at the same time, stimulate local economies to attract investment to increase employment and indirectly alleviate our crime problem in poorer communities.

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa provides that anyone over 18 can start a political party or vote for and support a party of their choice.

The votes of the people in the pews of the churches determines which party or parties will be entrusted with governance.

Who governs should be of paramount importance to the Church because God ordains whoever governs!

If it is important to God, it had better be important to us!

Why is government important?

Because it affects almost everything about our daily lives, including basic services such as roads, electricity, water, access to health and education, economic opportunity, etc.

Every year we release matriculants into the world who become statistics of unemployment, government failure and lack of individual ambition and personal vision.

The production line of high school graduates produced 656 000 learners of the class of 2025 who passed the National Senior Certificate exams.

In my research I came across an interesting expression, “Matriculants who end up NEET.”

These are matriculants who are Not in Employment, Education or Training. Before Covid-19 (2014-2019), about 45% of matriculants were NEET.

This peaked around 55% in early 2022 and remained around 49,5% in early 2024.

This means that about half of recent matriculants were neither working nor studying shortly after finishing school.

Put differently, one in every two young people with a matric qualification is not in a job or studying further shortly after leaving school.

These numbers grow annually and studies show that by early 2024 only about three in 10 matriculants had employment – and roughly the same chance as someone without matric a decade later.

The overall economy is struggling to absorb youth into the labour market.

Unless something is done by everyone involved, the situation is bound to get worse.

It creates an added burden for the pulpit.

Are we not responsible to ensure that members of our congregation are not doomed to be dependent on the state?

Can we not update our activity to include workshops and training sessions that give effect to the positive promises of the Bible that we teach on Sundays?

Workshops that teach personal responsibility and working for a living, or doing business in a technologically advanced world where even youth can make money through social media and other online platforms.

As for who governs, we have watched the fall of national departments, government efficiency and experienced the lack of service delivery over the last few decades.

Are we not expected by the God who ordains governments to at least have a say in who will govern?

And, might I add, the requirement to govern well and under God’s divine favour, is not limited to religious affiliation or the Christian faith.

God is looking for individuals and parties who will govern in the interest of people.

We see this in how God used and blessed the government of King Cyrus and how God called him His anointed, although Cyrus did not know God! (Isaiah 45:1-4).

God is looking for “good” people to govern (Proverbs 29:2 MSG), who operate with integrity, honesty, fairness, and justness. The Bible refer to them as “righteous.”

The upcoming local government elections of 2026/ early 2027 are so crucial because the literal future of our youth and children is at stake.

The future and viability of many of our municipalities in the Eastern Cape is at stake. According to some news outlets, seven municipalities in the province are on the verge of financial collapse and may not survive without assistance from National Government.

Overall, 33 out of the 39 municipalities in the province are considered distressed.

I say to churches in NMB and in the EC that this is not just another election.

It is D-day for us!

And God is watching…

Apostle Alain Walljee is a pastor at Bay Christian Church.