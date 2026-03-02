Put God first to strengthen education and empowerment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Education is one of the Gospel imperatives, and that means we cannot genuinely be involved in matters of education successfully in the absence of God.

A Biblically-based education system is empowering by its nature as it puts emphasis on: learning, teaching, instruction, knowledge, training and wisdom.

Education is about gaining access to better opportunities in life, and it is always encouraged to be started at an early age, as stated in the Bible; “Train up a child in the way the child should go; and when the child is old the child will not depart from it.” (Prov. 22:6).

This scripture is a fundamental principle suggesting that early guidance and instruction will have a lasting influence on a person’s life.

An education system that helps people to live a better life and make people to live for the benefit of others is the one that puts God first in the minds of the people, and instils in them a sense of community.

The needs of others are more important than our own.

The Bible has much to say about education, placing discipline at the centre. Discipline starts with educators given the responsibility to teach, administer and facilitate teaching.

School, colleges and universities today need solid empowering education system based on God-fearing principles.

A valueless education system produces high rates of unemployed young graduates whose focus is to look for jobs instead of being champions of job creation.

Education is a process of imparting and acquiring cognitive ability, skills and values.

Various philosophers define education as a process of teaching and learning in a schooling environment.

At its core, education should be about empowering people to be better citizens contributing to the nation building.

It is the process of facilitating inauguration of the Kingdom of God in human communities. Jesus Christ, the best teacher ever, instructs all those called by His name to be involved in the field of education.

Jesus demands that all people be empowered to live a better life through education.

Any education system that disempowers God’s people should not be encouraged, more so when it produces unemployment, poverty and dehumanizing conditions.

All Christians must demonstrate commitment to participate in education to the best of their ability.

The process of Christian mission incorporates four important components, which are compulsory and essential: teaching, preaching, social service and fellowship.

Teaching is the process of imparting to learners, new knowledge, values and skills.

The learners may be young or old; literate, semi-literate or illiterate, male or female or any tribe or race.

Education is when teaching and learning may take place formally or informally at home or in school, at places of worship or even under a tree.

Education which concentrates on imparting cognitive knowledge orally is called lecturing. Education which concentrates on imparting new skills is called training.

Education which puts emphases on imparting new values is called instruction.

The distinction between teaching as we know it at home or in the classroom and preaching as we know it at home or in the place of worship is important and essential.

Personal and family devotions are essential to help our ailing education system.

God must be at the centre of education for people to empower themselves to be better citizens and promote better life for all.

In schools, colleges and universities, the emphasis ought to be on teaching and in places of worship the emphasis ought to be on preaching.

We must not forget that effective teaching always includes some preaching.

An effective preaching session will always introduce some new ideas and in this respect, there is always something to learn in an effective sermon.

At the centre of education is the whole of God’s creation. As the Bible tells us, the human being crowned the creation of God (Gen 1:26).

When people fail to see God being the One who makes empowering education possible for them to be better responsible citizens of a country, they miss the mark and become illiterate but educated.

Instead of building a strong foundation, emphasise the importance of God in the minds of our children, the school authorities removed God and prayer from their curriculum and advanced a system that results to unemployed graduates.

In so far as education affects the well-being of the people of God, we consider it part of our ministry to be concerned about it, to reflect and meditate upon it and through prayer seek God’s guidance and the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

Paul warns against any philosophy of life based only on human ideas and experiences; “Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ” (Colossians 2:8).