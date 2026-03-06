Cancellation of Cheetahs match exposes EP Rugby’s administrative crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What’s happening at the Eastern Province Rugby Union is a tragicomedy.

An important preseason friendly match against the Cheetahs had to be abandoned due to unforeseen injuries to EP Rugby props on the weekend of February 21.

This game would have been crucial preparation for the SA Cup’s first match on March 6, and the fans in Nxuba (formerly Cradock) would have had the rare opportunity to see the team.

This is unheard of, it exposes the bad administration running our rugby in the region.

It’s a blow to rugby transformation, as we pride ourselves as the bedrock of black rugby in the country.

As a province, we are not only the supplier of black players to other financially stronger provinces, we have produced the backbone of the Springboks in coach Rassie Erasmus, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and the captain, Siya Kolisi.

Let’s look at how the EP Rugby executive have failed in their mandate to date.

The executive have not been able to resolve the dispute between the three top-tier clubs Gardens, PE Harlequins and Kruisfontein United with the Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby organisers, who owe the clubs about R500,000 in prize money for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 2023, when these amateur clubs who struggled to secure sponsorship for their travelling expenses were not paid, they approached EP Rugby for intervention.

But nothing happened, except that PE Harlequins, who were owed well over R200,000 for that season, were reimbursed with only R20,000.

Since these clubs wanted to participate, they agreed to continue with the 2024 edition of the tournament, despite earlier contemplating to boycott it.

Again, against the promises, they were not paid what was due to them.

Rumour had it that funds were allegedly embezzled, and the Eastern Cape Sports Confederation (ECSC) was being investigated for alleged maladministration by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), as the ECSC is an affiliate of Sascoc.

But there was no formal communique to the affected clubs.

The three clubs did not take part in the tournament in 2025.

They remained banned from the tournament after they were misled by EP Rugby to write letters threatening to withdraw from the tournament.

In early February, at the tournament launch in East London, it was announced that the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport would take over the administration, but no word about the owed EP Rugby clubs.

It is also rumoured that the people who serve in the academy, also serve in the ECSA.

The clubs are suspicious that there will be no justice for them if this is true.

An amount of R1.1m has been budgeted for the running of the current tournament, which will see 16 amateur clubs from the EP Rugby and Border Rugby unions vying for the top prize.

Since the withdrawal and subsequent ban of the EP Rugby clubs, fourth-ranked Progress Rugby Club from Kariega won the last edition of the tournament.

They are likely to win it again this year as they are already leading the regional pool to join Border Rugby’s top four for the knockout games.

It’s worth noting that Progress were initially part of the unpaid clubs who complained to EP Rugby.

All four clubs were advised to write letters to the tournament organisers — the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture — to withdraw their participation until they were paid some of their monies owed.

But Progress did not submit a letter, the other trio did.

EP rugby president George Malgas comes from Progress, as all the executive members are from affiliated clubs.

When the three banned clubs approached EP Rugby with the intention to organise their own preseason tournament as a fundraiser, they were blocked from doing so and were told it would be “running a parallel league”.

All the Grand Challenge league clubs are not allowed to have any other sponsorship logo on their jerseys other than Score Energy Drink, which is endorsed by EP Rugby as the only sponsor.

The clubs do not receive direct funding from Score except 23 jersey kits for the first teams.

It becomes a catch-22 situation for these clubs that are running their business on shoestring budgets.

Multisure Corporation CEO Denton Goodford, who is a lawyer, had challenged EP Rugby to produce the contract agreement with Score that prevents other would-be sponsors from displaying their logos on the club jerseys or from being acknowledged as sponsors.

But EP Rugby has been evasive regarding this request.

Multisure is a Gqeberha-based insurance company sponsoring a few Grand Challenge clubs.

Other sponsors have become reluctant to sponsor the clubs because of this questionable agreement between the rugby union and the major sponsor Score.

They say their visible branding in clubs is what encourages communities to support their businesses.

But in all this there is an exception rule to the sponsorship conundrum for Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz club, who are also in the Grand Challenge.

In January last year, Madibaz president Danie Gouws had a meeting with EP Rugby boss Malgas on transforming EP Rugby into a powerhouse in SA rugby.

We were also told that the respective coaches David Manuel and Allister Coetzee were working closely together and their teams played friendly matches against each other.

But the Madibaz are not even in the top five of the EP Rugby league, and they are playing in the Varsity Shield, a lower tier of the Varsity Cup, and it’s been like that for some years.

If one considers the university’s state-of-art facilities and human resources, this is not a bad alliance for EP Rugby.

But I also think EP Rugby should be treating its top three or four clubs with the dignity they deserve.

The clubs represented us well in the national club Easter tournaments last year.

If the union had good working relations with these powerhouse clubs, the embarrassment of not being able to honour the match against the Cheetahs could have been avoided.

At this rate, the worst could happen where they forfeit points in the league this coming season because of the same problems.

The last but equally important issue is the neglect of township school rugby, which subsequently led to the poor showing of township clubs who languish in the lower leagues.

As a result, not a single club from Gqeberha’s townships is represented in the Grand Challenge and that seems to be the case for the foreseeable future.

We are in this mess because of EP Rugby’s discontinuation of the high school fixtures that used to feature many township schools.

They instead invested energy and time in the Model C schools, which never missed a single season of rugby.

This automatically gave the affluent schools an unfair advantage over their counterparts for selection to the national schools tournaments.

This winter, EP Rugby will host the annual Craven Week tournament at Grey High, and it remains to be seen how many township schools will be represented.

EP Rugby general manager Mzo Mpofu admitted last year that: “When it comes to the selection of representative [school] teams, we struggle to find the talent that is located in those areas during the trial phases because of investment challenges, but talent is there.”

It doesn’t help to acknowledge these challenges when you are in a tight corner begging for more funds from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The Mzwandile Mali rugby tournament becomes the saving grace for township and rural schools in the absence of EP Rugby high school fixtures.

Today, the Adcock and Wolfson stadiums, in Korsten and Kwazakhele respectively, are a hive of activity as the Mzwandile Mali tournament is in progress, but after that it will be a lull again.

These schools don’t feature in the Easter festivals except for a few invited ones — thanks to Graeme College in Makhanda for inviting Mary Waters and Ndzondelelo high schools this year.

Credit must be given to the visionary Lincoln Mali and his sponsors for unearthing rural and township talent.

Sibabalwe Booi, who graduated from Ndzondelelo High School, is making history in Georgia representing the Junior Boks.

Before Booi, who is contracted to the Cheetahs, there were two other Junior Boks from Zwide township who did not play for the province — Springbok captain Kolisi and Bathobele Hlekani.

The malfeasance we see in our rugby is precisely because of the leaders we elect as EP Rugby-affiliated clubs.

During my short stint at the union in 2012, at least two members of the six current executive had been serving for years.

It is time to give fresh minds a chance to bring new thoughts to the struggling EP Rugby structures.

I agree with general manager Mpofu that the talent is in abundance, but the problem is administrative.

To paraphrase a fellow journalist, Sam Mkokeli, EP Rugby is a theatre of the absurd, where the absence of leadership is rivalled only by the lack of any sense of a bigger picture.