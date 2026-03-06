IN MY VIEW | Mid-year reflections: Recalibrating for greater impact and delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The end of February 2026 signalled the close of our statutory reporting cycle for the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, also referred to as Mid-Terms.

In the lead-up to this reporting cycle, the Mandel Bay Development Agency’s (MBDA) management drew many lessons from the newly appointed Board of Directors.

Such improvements include better packaging of information to more complex industry nuances that are now being inculcated into the thought fabric of the entity’s management, the engagements with this Board have been both instructive and constructive, setting a higher tone for governance, accountability, and strategic clarity.

The mid-term presents the entity with an opportunity to analyse its performance, re-evaluate, and recalibrate operations towards the planned goals.

This mid-year reflection is not merely a compliance exercise; it is a strategic pause that enables management to assess what is working well, what requires recalibration, and where additional focus is required.

The entity’s operational performance is on par with projections; however, capital projects’ performance and non-financial institutional performance are lagging their targets.

Management has adopted an accelerated procurement plan to meet the desired capital goals.

This intervention is aimed at fast-tracking implementation, tightening internal coordination and ensuring that procurement processes translate more swiftly into visible delivery on the ground.

From entity’s 28 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), 16 out of 28 were met or overachieved equalling 57% at half year. While this indicates that progress is being made, it also highlights the work that still lies ahead in the second half of the financial year.

In line with national and municipal priorities, EPWP work opportunities were created against a target set by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

These work opportunities not only contribute to short-term employment relief but also inject dignity and skills into local communities.

In addition, STEMI programmes were implemented at the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre, in pursuit of building a pipeline of future-ready talent.

These programmes speak directly to the long-term economic sustainability of the metro by investing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation.

After considering the mid-year report, the entity resolved to follow the regulated adjustment budget process to realign priorities towards year-end. In keeping with the agency’s three-pronged strategy, precinct management was prioritised.

An improvement of the CBD area is in the cards, covering areas such as Trinder Park and the Donkin Reserve, amongst others.

We believe the beautification of the CBD will elevate the lived experience of both residents and businesses alike and ultimately attract much-needed foot traffic to the various businesses in the precinct area.

The realignment of the agency’s reporting lines to the parent municipality’s Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Department (EDTA) is already promising to yield positive spinoffs.

There are several catalytic projects in the pipeline, not least of which is the mooted Bayworld development, which includes an International Convention Centre Complex.

These proposed developments are not new to the urban development discourse of the Bay Area.

However, the renewed vigour of the EDTA and the MBDA, with the guidance of the Board, promises to deliver tangible in-roads in getting these mammoth projects off the ground.

The alignment ensures that institutional silos are reduced and that economic development efforts are better coordinated for maximum impact.

To achieve these goals, the MBDA will have to sharpen its most important tool – human resources.

It goes without saying that a happy employee contingent is the fodder of success.

This has brought about renewed focus on employee wellbeing.

The Corporate Services Department oversees this crucial aspect of the organisation.

A workplace culture and leadership development programme has been crafted, and the rollout of different activities will kick off in days.

Through that, we aim to create a happy and productive workplace that is aligned with the agency’s vision and values.

People development is one of the cornerstones of the MBDA values, and it remains central to building an institution that is resilient, ethical and performance driven.

The mid-year assessment coincides with the review of the institution’s strategic document.

The agency adopted a three-pronged strategy focusing on: (1) total precinct development, (2) project management services, and (3) game-changing catalytic projects.

This strategy continues to provide a clear framework within which resources, capacity and partnerships are directed.

Over the next 6 weeks the entity will be rolling out a targeted public engagement and stakeholder consultation that will shape the final two years of the 5-year strategy.

Through this public process we aim to reconnect with stakeholders from across the Bay, revitalise the mandate of the NMBM and reposition the MBDA as a trusted and able agent of the Municipality.

During these public engagements we will invite stakeholders to evaluate and contribute towards the recalibration of the entity’s five-year plan, and details will be found at zero rated www.mbdaengage.co.za. We invite you, the citizen reader to have your say, your MBDA.

Unathi Peter, Acting CEO

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald