Attack on Iran is just history repeating itself — same actors, same reasons

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

In 2003 the US and the UK, under George W Bush and Tony Blair, respectively, invaded Iraq on a barrage of security and humanitarian claims.

Nine years, one-million Iraqi civilian deaths and $6-trillion later, those claims were exposed as bogus.

The primary assertion that Iraqi president Saddam Hussein possessed chemical, biological and nuclear weapons of mass destruction was based on fabricated “intelligence”.

Ignoring official UN International Atomic Energy Agency reports, and cheered on by the Western mainstream media, Bush insisted Iraq could deploy weapons of mass destruction “within 45 minutes”, and was purchasing “yellowcake” uranium from Niger, brandishing documents later proven to be crude forgeries.

Exploiting global sympathy after 9/11, Bush posited links between Hussein and al-Qaeda, despite clear evidence that Hussein was actively fighting al-Qaeda.

Viscerally evocative phrases framed in inflammatory language and manipulative imagery — “mushroom clouds”, “beheaded babies”, “axis of evil” — psychologically stirred public resentment against Hussein.

So effective was the propaganda that “WMD” became a buzzword in conversational parlance, nonchalantly applied to everything from natural disasters to a Sanath Jayasuriya pull shot.

Bush and Blair promised liberation, stability and prosperity for Iraq and the Middle East.

As former prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu championed the cause, repeatedly labelling Hussein an “existential threat”, “a ticking time-bomb, weeks away from a nuclear arsenal”.

He penned articles on the “yellowcake” narrative and aggressively lobbied for US pre-emptive strikes, dramatically asserting: “Take out Saddam Hussein and I guarantee it will have enormous positive reverberations throughout the region.”

Subsequent investigations, including the US Iraq Survey Group and the UK Chilcot Inquiry, found the alleged intelligence to be, at best, flawed, exaggerated and misused.

The underlying motives pointed instead to geopolitical control, regime change and oil.

In 2011 came the same script, same main actor, different theatre.

Netanyahu, now prime minister, together with US president Barack Obama, branded Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi a regional dictator, incessantly portraying him as leading a rogue state with — you guessed it — weapons of mass destruction.

The accusations escalated — Gaddafi was preparing genocide in Benghazi; he was force-feeding his troops Viagra to commit mass rape; he was slaughtering his own people.

Libya, too, would emerge stable and prosperous, insisted Obama.

The results were strikingly familiar — invasion of a sovereign nation, decapitation of its leader, theft of its natural resources, state destabilisation, economic collapse, infrastructure ruin, and the massacre of hundreds of thousands.

Today, Iraq and Libya are shadows of their former selves.

Under Gaddafi, Libya recorded Africa’s highest human development indicators, near-zero poverty and extensive free public services, including health care and education.

Today, Libya is plagued with political fragmentation, militia rule, crumbling infrastructure, roads and bridges, water and electricity shortages, failing hospitals, widespread unemployment, unrelenting poverty, rampant crime and the horrific emergence of slavery and human trafficking networks.

On Saturday, February 28 2026, Israel and the US launched “pre-emptive strikes” against Iran.

Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump claim Iran is developing — you guessed it, again — nuclear weapons, uranium enrichment and long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the US and its allies.

Recognise the script? And the actors?

Ironically, hours before the strikes on Iran, Oman, official mediator between Washington and Tehran, publicly confirmed through foreign minister Badr Al Busaidi that Iran had fully agreed to all US demands, including zero-enriched uranium, down-blending existing stockpiles, and a categorical commitment to “never ever” pursue nuclear weapons.

Iran remains a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and permits open inspections by the IAEA.

Israel, the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, is not an NPT signatory and refuses to allow IAEA inspections.

Under the UN Charter, the use of force is only lawful in genuine self-defence or with Security Council authorisation. Neither condition has been met.

Iran attacked no-one.

Iran possesses no nuclear weapons.

Iran unequivocally agreed to US demands.

Yet, America and Israel attacked.

It’s egregious.

It’s terrorism.

Oil prices surge.

Regional instability deepens.

Diplomatic solutions are irreparably nullified.

The spectre of a worldwide conflict looms.

Death, destruction, protracted chaos and generational human suffering are tragically predictable.

We’ve seen this all before. Afghanistan (2001), Iraq (2003), Sudan (2003), Libya (2011), Syria (2011), Yemen (2015),

The attacks on Iran follow a patented pattern of conjured narratives, deliberate deception and disingenuous machinations to prompt unprovoked, unlawful aggression against a sovereign nation vastly inferior in military strength.

Unprovoked, unlawful, inhumane, egregious acts of terror.

The international community is compelled to issue unequivocal condemnation, and to demand cessation, accountability and a defence of the rights and lives of an innocent people.