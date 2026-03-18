IN MY VIEW | Full facts on SPCA ‘eviction’ need to be told, says NMB communications director

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I write to express serious concern regarding the front-page article published in The Herald on March 16 2026 relating to the Uitenhage SPCA and its lawful relocation from municipal premises.

While the article prominently highlights the fundraising efforts of the SPCA and the public sentiment surrounding the matter, it regrettably fails to present the full factual context that led to the current situation.

In doing so, the report leaves readers with the impression that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has arbitrarily sought to “evict” the SPCA, which is both inaccurate and unfair.

What is particularly concerning is that the publication was provided with the factual background to this matter on numerous occasions, yet these material facts have been omitted from the article.

The relationship between the municipality and the SPCA was governed by a formal service level agreement through which the organisation provided municipal pound services. That agreement expired in October 2025.

In compliance with the procurement framework governing municipalities, the municipality was legally required to initiate an open procurement process for the continuation of those services.

The SPCA had the opportunity to participate in the tender process but elected not to submit a bid.

Following the completion of that process, another service provider was duly appointed to perform the municipal pound and associated animal control services.

Equally important is the fact that the property currently occupied by the SPCA in Kariega is municipal property.

The organisation’s occupation of the facility arose solely from the operational arrangements linked to the service level agreement.

With the expiry of that agreement, the legal basis for continued occupation of the premises, likewise, fell away.

Despite this position, the municipality has acted fairly and responsibly by providing the organisation with a transitional period to vacate the premises in order to ensure that animal welfare services continue without disruption.

By omitting these critical facts, the article creates a narrative that unfairly portrays the municipality as acting in bad faith.

This is not only inaccurate but risks damaging the reputation of the municipality and undermining public trust in the institution.

Editorial standards require that complex civic matters be reported with fairness, balance and context, particularly where public institutions are concerned.

Selective reporting that excludes material facts does a disservice to readers and weakens the credibility of the publication.

In this regard, the South African Press Code places a clear obligation on media institutions to report news truthfully, accurately and fairly, and to provide the public with sufficient context so that matters are not presented in a misleading manner.

I, therefore, call on the editorial leadership of The Herald to reflect seriously on this matter and to ensure that all reporting, particularly on matters involving public institutions and civic governance, consistently meets the standards of fairness, balance and completeness expected of responsible journalism.

The public deserves the full story.

Yours truly