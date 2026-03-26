IN MY VIEW | Where are the voices of the church amidst gender-based violence in Nelson Mandela Bay?

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Nelson Mandela Bay is bleeding. The silence of the churches in the face of gender-based violence is a stark manifestation of Nietzsche’s “death of God”.

When institutions meant to embody moral authority abdicate their responsibility, it signals a collapse of the framework meant to uphold human dignity.

This void allows the “will to power” of perpetrators to dominate, while the “silent cries” of victims echo the abyss of a society abandoning its moral compass.

If the church, a supposed bastion of compassion, fails to speak, does it not risk complicity in the shattering of these families?

The church’s historical role as a moral beacon illuminates a poignant paradox.

In times of systematic injustice, it found its prophetic voice, yet how now, when faced with a moral catastrophe like gender-based violence, the silence is deafening.

This suggests a possible tension between the church’s institutional self-preservation and its prophetic mission.

Heidegger’s concept of “forgetfulness of being” comes to mind — has the church, navigating the complexities of modernity, forgotten the fundamental call to “be” with the marginalised, thereby abandoning its ontological role as a disruptor of violence?

Now, as the country grapples with a gender-based violence crisis of unbearable proportions, that same prophetic voice has become faint, if not entirely absent.

This loud silence is deeply troubling.

Gender-based violence is not solely a criminal issue; it represents a profound moral crisis.

It reflects a disintegration of fundamental values, a distortion of inherent human dignity, and a failure of collective moral obligation.

Who better to confront such a crisis than the church, an institution grounded in moral authority and spiritual guidance?

Similarly, the church’s unique position as a moral authority makes its silence on this issue all the more glaring.

By staying quiet, it is essentially outsourcing the problem to the justice system, rather than embracing its role as a catalyst for societal transformation — this is not a false dichotomy.

While many churches remain ensconced within their walls, sermons continue unabated, choirs sing and congregations gather, outside those walls, women live in fear. Children grow up in unsafe homes. Survivors carry the burden of their trauma alone.

What is even more concerning is the church’s failure to be present in critical moments of justice.

In Nelson Mandela Bay courtrooms, where survivors seek accountability and closure, the church’s absence is glaring.

There are little to no visible church leaders or faith communities standing in solidarity with victims of bearing witness to the pursuit of justice. This absence is particularly striking at a time when courage is most needed.

This is not what the church was called to be.

The church has a dual responsibility to preach and embody justice. Rather than merely comforting the afflicted, it must confront the afflicter.

Furthermore, it must move beyond prayer for change and take an active role in implementing it. Silence, in this context, is tantamount to complicity, not neutrality.

It is essential that we pose probing questions.

Why have church leaders not denounced gender-based violence more vociferously and in unison?

Why are there not more overt, co-ordinated efforts to support survivors?

Why are churches not spearheading community mobilisation against the scourge?

And why are they absent from the courtrooms where justice contested?

In reality, the lack of a strong and consistent church voice generates a dangerous power vacuum. It communicates a message, whether deliberate or not, that this crisis does not require moral courage — that message cannot stand.

The church has a sacred responsibility to reclaim its rightful place as a champion of the vulnerable.

It must issue clear and courageous statements against all forms of violence and abuse.

It must establish secure and supportive environments where survivors are believed and supported, and empowered.

It must demonstrate its commitment, not only through sermons, but through active engagement in communities, shelters and courtrooms, standing shoulder to shoulder with those seeking justice and healing.

This is not optional. It is a moral imperative.

Nelson Mandela Bay can longer afford inaction. The period for contemplative introspection has lapsed. What is now required is decisive action, resolute advocacy and a revitalised dedication to justice.

The question remains — will the church rise to meet this moment, or will it remain silent while the community suffers?

History will judge the answer.

And so will the people.