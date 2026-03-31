IN MY VIEW | Stakes are high for ANC if it fails to find the path to effective reform

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Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, national secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC NEC deployee to the Eastern Cape Mmamoloko Kubayi during the PEC meeting at the ELICC on Tuesday.

The ANC’s internal turmoil, as reflected in the Eastern Cape conference, exemplifies the Nietzschean concept of “decadence”.

When an institution’s primary focus shifts from its founding ideals to internecine power struggles, it signals a collapse of purpose.

The organisation’s inability to self-regulate mirrors the broader societal concern — if those tasked with governance cannot manage their own affairs, how can they claim to steward the collective good.

The crisis of internal governance is a manifestation of what Hannah Arendt terms “the banality of leadership”, where the pursuit of power becomes an end in itself, rather than means to serve.

The ANC’s predicament is a synecdoche for a larger crisis of political legitimacy, where institutions are hollowed out by petty squabbles, losing sights of their raison d’être.

The organisation’s founding principles, rooted in the struggle against the apartheid system, emphasised unity, equality and the pursuit of social justice.

However, the current factionalism and power struggles suggest a departure from these ideals.

This raises questions about the nature of institutional identity and whether the ANC can reclaim its original purpose.

The consequences of this internal decay are far–reaching.

As the ANC’s internal dynamics deteriorate, public trust in governance wanes.

This creates a vicious cycle where the organisation’s inability to govern effectively fuels further disillusionment and disengagement.

In this context, the ANC’s situation serves as a cautionary tale for institutions everywhere.

When internal power struggles supersede the pursuit of the common good, the very fabric of the organisation begins to unravel.

The challenge, then, is whether the ANC can rediscover its founding ethos and reassert a vision for the collective good.

The ANC’s internal crisis also highlights the tension between pragmatism and the principle.

In the pursuit of power, have pragmatists within the organisation sacrificed core values, leading to a loss of direction?

Or can the ANC reconcile its ideals within the harsh realities of governance?

Furthermore, the organisation’s struggles raise questions about accountability and leadership.

What role do leaders play in perpetuating or resolving the crisis, and what mechanisms are in place to hold them accountable.

The answer will have significant implications for the ANC’s future.

The ANC’s predicament also invites reflection on the future of power and its impact on institutions.

As Michel Foucault, noted, power is a complex web of relationships, not a zero-sum game.

Can the ANC navigate this web effectively, or will it succumb to the corrosive effects of internal power struggles?

The organisation’s internal dynamics also raise questions about representation and inclusivity.

Does the ANC still represent the interests of its constituency, or has it become a vehicle for elite interests?

The answer will on whether the organisation can reconnect with its grassroots base.

In the face of these challenges, the ANC must confront its own institutional inertia.

Can it overcome the entrenched interests and power structures that had developed overtime, or will it remain trapped in a cycle of self-destructive politics.

One possible way forward is for the ANC to engage in a process of introspection and genuine renewal.

By revisiting its founding principles and re-evaluating its current trajectory, the organisation may be able to reclaim its purpose and reassert its relevance in South African politics.

However, this will require a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths and make difficult choices.

The ANC will need to balance competing interests and priorities, all while navigating the complexities of a changing political landscape.

The stakes are high and the consequences of failure will be severe.

If the ANC cannot reform itself, it risks becoming increasingly irrelevant, relegated to the dustbin of history.

In this context, the organisation’s internal struggles serves as microcosm of broader challenges facing South Africa.

The country’s future hangs in the balance as it grapples with issues of governance, accountability and economic inequality.

Ultimately, the ANC’s fate will be determined by its ability to adapt and evolve. Can it transform itself into a more inclusive, accountable and effective organisation, or will it succumb to the forces of decadence and decline?

The answer will depend on the choices made by the organisation’s leaders and members.

Will they prioritize short-term power struggles, or will they work towards a more sustainable and equitable?

As the ANC navigates this critical juncture, it will be close watched by the SA public and the international community.

The organisation’s response will have far-reaching implications for the country’s ability and prosperity.

In the end, the ANC’s internal crisis is a reflection of its own contradictions and weaknesses.

By confronting these challenges head-on, the organisation may yet rediscover its purpose and reassert its role as a driving force for positive change in SA.

The question is, will it happen in time?

The clock is ticking, and the stakes are high.

In the run-up to the contest for leadership position in East London over the weekend, the organisation is embroiled in a struggle that is ostensibly about ideology, but in reality, is a clash of overinflated egos at the expense of the organization they claim to represent.