IN MY VIEW | Lack of leadership accountability must end to resolve governing crisis

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The local government’s failure on its constitutional mandate is a manifestation of the Aristotelian concept of “hamartia” — a tragic flaw in the system that leads to its downfall.

In this case, the flaw is the prioritisation of personal gain over public service.

This plan led to a situation where the people who are meant to serve the public are, instead, serving their own interests, perpetuating a cycle of corruption and neglect.

The crisis is also a reflection of the Foucauldian concept of “power knowledge” — the idea that power is not just held by individuals, but is a complex web of relationships and systems that perpetuate themselves.

In this case, the local government’s failure is not just a result of individual corruption, but a symptom of a broader system that rewards self-enrichment and patronage over accountability and service.

To break this cycle, we need to challenge and dismantle these systems, creating new power dynamics that prioritise the needs of the people.

The local government’s failure is a call to action, a reminder that the social contract between the state and the people is fragile and can be broken.

It is a reminder that institutions are only strong as the values they uphold, and the pursuit of power and wealth at the expense of the public good is a recipe for disaster.

The people of Nelson Mandela Bay are waiting for leaders who will transform strength into right and obedience into duty, and who will prioritise the common good over the personal gain.

The discouraging events that transpired in the national parliament between the Cogta standing committee and the NMBM representatives prompted me to reflect on the question Govan Mbeki posed before his son, Thabo, took the helm of the ANC — is he ready to lead?

This inquiry was consistent with the ANC’s tradition of probing questions before electing individuals to leadership positions.

Had we maintained this practice, I doubt we would have found ourselves in the situation that unfolded during the meeting — leadership that fell short of expectations.

The NMBM’s leadership crisis is a manifestation of the existential notion that “existence precedes essence” — their actions (inaction) have defined their essence as leaders, revealing a profound absence as leaders, and of accountability and integrity.

The representatives’ inability to provide credible explanations speaks to the Heideggerian concept of “das Man” (the they”), where individuals abdicate their individual responsibility and conform to the expectations of the crowd.

In this case, the crowd is the entrenched culture of impunity, the representatives are mere puppets perpetuating the status quo.

Govan Mbeki’s question, “is he ready to lead?”, is a reminder that leadership is not just about holding office, but about embodying the values and principles that serve the greater good.

The NMBM’s leadership crisis is a testament to the fact that we have forgotten this fundamental truth.

It is a stark reminder that corruption, incompetence and lack of accountability are not localised issues, but systematic problems that can bring institutions to their knees.

In other words, the leadership crisis is a weakness of will, where leaders knowingly prioritise their own interest over the common good.

This is a classic case of moral failing, where the pursuit of power and self-aggrandizement has clouded their judgment and led them astray.

It is a complex web, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes, not just the symptoms.

Is this most critical factor in addressing this systematic crisis — is it institutional reform, leadership change, or something else entirely?

The provincial-national politics dynamic is a major contributor to the mess. When the personal interests trump the people’s welfare, you get leaders who are more accountable to their patrons than to the citizens they are supposed to serve.

It is a toxic cycle of patronage and corruption.

The fact that provincial leaders are complicit in this mess means they are not doing their job of holding the NMBM accountable.

Instead, they are part of the problem, prioritising their own interests over the metro’s development.

Who’s left to champion the people’s cause or are we stuck in a rut of self-interest and corruption?

The NMBM’s crisis is a call to reclaim the concept of leadership from the claws of self-interest and to reassert the importance of accountability, transparency and service to the people.

As Jean Jacques Rousseau said: “The problem is not to find the truth, but to make it prevail”.

It is time for the people to demand a new kind of leadership, one that prioritises their welfare over personal gain and holds leaders accountable for their actions.