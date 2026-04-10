IN MY VIEW | Nelson Mandela Bay is fixable if we change the rules of the game

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A 132kV Chelsea–Arlington transmission pylon in the Deer Park area of Nelson Mandela Bay shows severe corrosion, with rusted-through crossbeams, missing side-arms and visibly weakened fittings raising fears of an imminent collapse.

Denise van Huyssteen is right — Nelson Mandela Bay is more fixable than it looks from behind a steering wheel stuck in a pothole or under a flickering streetlight.

Her piece highlights the Bay’s assets, its resilient people and the impressive web of business and civil society initiatives.

This response agrees with that core claim, but argues that if we really want to “fix” the Bay, we must move from fixing symptoms to changing the rules that keep producing crises.

Van Huyssteen describes a city with a split identity.

On the one hand, it is a metro in deep trouble — an “infrastructure management crisis and ongoing leadership instability” has eroded basic services and public confidence.

On the other hand, it is a compact “Bay of Opportunity”, with two ports, a strong industrial base, renewable energy potential and a density of organised citizens and businesses prepared to roll up their sleeves.

Her examples are real and encouraging.

The “Adopt-A-Sub-Station” type initiatives demonstrate that business and communities are willing to invest in public infrastructure instead of retreating behind private generators and boreholes.

The Civil Society Coalition is a rare, broad social compact in a time of deep polarisation.

All of this supports her argument that the Bay is “most fixable”.

Where this response pushes further is in asking: what exactly are we fixing, and how do we stop the same problems from returning?

Much of the energy Van Huyssteen celebrates is currently focused on patching holes in a leaking ship.

That is understandable. The Bay would be in far worse shape if clusters and coalitions had not intervened.

But if we stop at patching, we risk propping up a system that continues to generate failure.

The crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay is not only about vandalism, a few missing vehicles or slow paperwork.

It has grown out of deeper patterns — unstable coalitions, politicised appointments, years of deferred maintenance and an administrative culture shaped by fear of blame.

If these underlying habits remain untouched, we will keep returning to the same headlines.

Therefore, we need to talk openly about institutional and political change.

That means asking difficult questions, such as:

How do we stabilise the senior administration so that key posts are filled and held to clear performance standards?

How do we redesign supply chain and maintenance systems so that routine work no longer gets blocked by lapses in contracts or procedural gridlock?

How do we ring-fence core technical functions from being traded in coalition deals, while still keeping them fully accountable to elected representatives and residents?

Without answers that go beyond good intentions, the city’s most dedicated officials and most generous civic partners will continue pushing uphill.

Van Huyssteen rightly insists that the business chamber is politically neutral and willing to work with “whoever the appointed political parties of the day may be”.

To make the most of this, however, we should not rely on goodwill alone.

The partnerships she describes need to be protected and deepened in more formal ways.

The master memorandum of understanding that enables businesses to step in on infrastructure should be treated as a strategic tool, not a side arrangement.

Similarly, multi-stakeholder technical task teams on electricity, water and sanitation should gradually be written into policy or bylaws.

When these forums exist only at the discretion of current office-bearers, they are vulnerable to the next wave of instability.

In other words, the informal trust and practical co-operation Van Huyssteen celebrates need to grow roots in the city’s formal rules and institutions.

There is another way to complement Van Huyssteen’s piece — by clarifying what success looks like.

Her optimism is grounded in real examples of improvement, but a city-wide turnaround needs a shared compass, not just a collection of good projects.

One helpful way of thinking about this is to recognise four linked steps:

Creating enabling conditions : Protecting the assets Van Huyssteen lists and stabilising spaces where business, communities and officials can act together.

: Protecting the assets Van Huyssteen lists and stabilising spaces where business, communities and officials can act together. Restructuring systems : Changing how key posts are filled, how maintenance is planned and funded, how supply chains are run, and how performance is monitored.

: Changing how key posts are filled, how maintenance is planned and funded, how supply chains are run, and how performance is monitored. Watching for change : Tracking not only inputs but outcomes — fewer outages and leaks etc — and changes in behaviour between actors.

: Tracking not only inputs but outcomes — fewer outages and leaks etc — and changes in behaviour between actors. Aiming at inclusive flourishing: Making sure the benefits of a turnaround reach townships and informal settlements, not only industrial parks and business districts.

Many of the initiatives Van Huyssteen describes already contribute to the first and third steps. The challenge is to connect them more deliberately to the second and fourth — structural change and fairness.

Van Huyssteen closes with a call for “the right political will and strong leadership, irrespective of who is in power”.

That is an important line.

It recognises that no party, on its own, can carry a city out of a crisis this deep, and that leadership is a role, not a logo.

When businesses, unions, NGOs, faith communities and residents stand together, they can change those incentives.

Nelson Mandela Bay is indeed “most fixable” – not because its problems are small, but because it already has many of the elements needed for a turnaround — assets, skills, civic energy and working examples of collaboration.

Van Huyssteen’s piece shines a necessary light on those strengths.

The next step is to use that light to see and change the deeper rules that keep producing crises.