WEATHER GURU | Winter cold and flu season fast approaching

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What a strange weekend it was with temperatures surpassing the 30ºC mark on Good Friday in Nelson Mandela Bay, while I had to don a jacket in the Plettenberg Bay area for most of the weekend.

I quickly realised that the seasons have most definitely changed.

The high temperatures on Good Friday were not unusual for this time of the year, and we can expect more between the cold snaps in the next few months.

Having surpassed the autumn equinox on March 21, it is all downhill to winter now.

This I can see with the many leaves that must be swept up in my driveway and my fig trees having lost almost all their leaves.

Temperatures generally start dropping by about 3ºC between March and April in the metro, with a further 2º to 3ºC drop by the time we reach mid-winter in July.

The latest seasonal forecast is, however, showing higher than normal maximum and minimum temperatures, therefore those drops might not be so large with the forecast of a warmer than normal winter.

This is not, however, an indicator that winter will be early or late and of that we will only be sure after the fact.

Yet having said that, we are fast approaching mid-April and have not had a minimum temperature dropping below 10ºC yet.

April generally yields four days below 10ºC in Gqeberha.

It is also the time of the year (March to April) that many are reminded by their medical aids and doctors to get a flu vaccine, before the flu season officially begins in April and peaks between May and August.

Taking extra vitamins, a healthy diet and preventative flu medication can be to your advantage in combating the flu.

Diet at especially this time of year is very important for diabetics like me.

With the colder temperatures, there is a natural tendency to slow down with less outdoor activity, which can affect your blood sugar.

Add to this cold and flu infections, putting extra stress on the body and effective control of blood sugar levels can become an uphill battle.

We should also be preparing for the traditional winter rains by cleaning gutters and ensuring that there are no broken tiles on your roof.

I keep wondering if we will return to normal rainfall patterns and receive those lovely winter rains.

The seasonal forecast was promising some good rains in winter, but now with the latest forecast has suddenly changed its mind and is forecasting a dry latter half of winter.

This is not good news for the farming community situated in the western half of the region.

It is, however, maintaining above normal rainfall over the eastern half of the province, which has already had a favourable season.

After the wonderful rain experienced in February in the northern reaches of the Eastern Cape, March yielded lower than normal rainfall, which is of concern to farmers as they head into their traditional dry season.

One could say that this will affect food prices, but with the higher fuel prices and the dreaded foot-and-mouth disease gripping the region, prices have already climbed.

If matters continue at this rate, fresh produce can shortly become unaffordable for many living on the breadline.

Without sounding like a wind-up gramophone, dam levels have dipped below the 40% mark and are fast approaching concerning levels.

With all the water leaks and collapse of infrastructure, combined with that less-than-promising seasonal forecast, we could start hearing countdowns to day zero in the not-too-distant future.

This is not only an issue in our metro, but also all along the Garden Route and right through to Cape Town, where city fathers are already taking steps in preparation for possible water shortages.

It is interesting to note that in the Green Drop Report for 2025, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina revealed that the national non-revenue water rate is currently at 47.3% and is categorised as “extremely poor management”.

This is for unbilled or lost water which alone amounts to 32% of the total system input volume.

Though some can move towards self-sufficiency on the water and electricity front, one should spare a thought for those in apartment blocks and small townhouse complexes, where this is physically not possible.

My heart went out to the residents of Summerstrand/Humewood and parts of Walmer who were without power for more than 20 days, as well as those who suffered prolonged water outages.

These people were left at the mercy of the efficiency of the city fathers, who unfortunately failed the residents once again.

All that is left is to hope and pray that the seasonal forecast is wrong and the rains come and top up our dams.

This week in history:

1988: Early snowfalls reported in the Langkloof and in the northern reaches of the Eastern Cape.

Dam Levels

39.49% up slightly from previous weeks 38.73%

Impofu slightly up to 38.82%

Weather Safety Tips:

Leaves in gutters are a major fire hazard, acting as kindling that ignites from windblown embers during wildfires.

Fascia boards and eaves are generally flammable which can cause a fire to spread rapidly.

It is wise to check gutters for debris, especially in winter.

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