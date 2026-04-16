IN MY VIEW | East Cape can look to Vietnam’s rural economic transformation

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A renewed call is emerging across the Eastern Cape for a decisive shift in economic planning, with communities, local entrepreneurs and development stakeholders urging the government to prioritise investment, access to markets and skills development in rural and semi-urban areas.

The focus is increasingly centred on unlocking the economic potential of corridors such as Qonce–Alice, Alice–Peddie, and Alice–Somerset East, where agriculture and small-scale enterprise remain the backbone of local livelihoods but are still constrained by limited support and infrastructure.

Recent economic patterns in the province highlight deep structural imbalances in participation.

The Eastern Cape continues to record unemployment levels above 40%, with youth unemployment in many districts exceeding 60% in expanded definitions, consistent with Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Stats SA, QLFS 2024–2025) and supported by provincial economic outlook reports from the Eastern Cape treasury.

At the same time, rural economies remain heavily dependent on informal trade, with Stats SA and International Labour Organisation findings indicating that informal employment accounts for roughly 20–30% nationally, but is significantly higher in rural districts where formal job absorption remains limited.

At the centre of this call is a growing view that current economic participation remains uneven between locally-owned and foreign-owned informal retail businesses, particularly in township economies.

Township economy studies from the Small Enterprise Development Agency and academic work from the University of Cape Town Centre for Development Studies (UCT CDS) suggest that foreign nationals own a substantial share of spaza shops in many communities, with localised municipal registration samples and investigative reporting (Daily Dispatch, GroundUp, Mail & Guardian analyses) in some areas indicating dominance levels exceeding 70–90% in specific local datasets.

However, these figures vary widely by municipality and are not uniform across the province.

This structure has created both opportunities and tensions in local economies.

While foreign-owned spaza shops have improved product availability and pricing efficiency, research from UCT CDS township economy studies suggests that weaker local participation reduces the circulation of capital within communities, limiting the reinvestment potential needed to grow indigenous small enterprises.

Local stakeholders emphasise that rural and township economies already possess strong foundations in agriculture, livestock production, informal retail and small-scale services, but remain structurally constrained in value addition and market integration.

In corridors such as Alice–Peddie and Qonce–Alice, small-scale farmers and traders often operate outside formal supply chains due to limited infrastructure such as storage facilities, logistics networks and aggregation centres.

African Development Bank rural infrastructure assessments and National Treasury logistics reports confirm that inadequate rural logistics significantly increases transaction costs and reduces competitiveness.

There is also increasing concern about enterprise scaling.

National data from the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and Global Entrepreneurship Monitor consistently shows that fewer than one-third of small informal enterprises transition into sustainable growth-oriented businesses, largely due to limited access to finance, weak market linkages and inadequate business support systems.

Skills development remains another structural constraint.

The department of higher education and training and Sector Education and Training Authorities report persistent shortages in logistics, agro-processing, renewable energy, digital services and technical trades.

However, rural participation in accredited training remains significantly lower than in urban centres, limiting youth access to emerging sectors.

Access to markets continues to be one of the most significant barriers.

Stats SA and National Treasury infrastructure reports highlight that rural producers face significantly higher transport costs per unit of output than urban-based producers, reducing competitiveness and reinforcing exclusion from formal retail and export value chains.

At the heart of these concerns is a call for a revised approach to investment and priority budgeting, one that recognises rural regions not as peripheral zones, but as central contributors to provincial economic growth.

Communities argue that redirecting investment towards infrastructure, agro-processing hubs and enterprise support systems could significantly increase local participation in the economy.

Importantly, global experience provides evidence that such a transformation is achievable.

Vietnam is widely cited in World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) development studies as a successful example of rural economic integration into the national mainstream economy.

Following the Doi Moi reforms (World Bank Vietnam Economic Updates; FAO trade reports), Vietnam deliberately connected rural agricultural production to national and global markets, transforming rural regions into export-driven economic engines.

Key outcomes of the Vietnam model include the development of strong rural value chains in rice, coffee, seafood and cashew production (FAO agricultural trade data), alongside the creation of rural industrial clusters and agro-processing zones that linked farming communities directly to manufacturing and logistics systems.

World Bank development studies further note that rural infrastructure investment, particularly in roads, electricity, irrigation and digital connectivity, played a central role in reducing rural poverty and expanding employment opportunities.

The Vietnam case demonstrates that rural economies can become central drivers of national growth when production zones are connected to processing industries, infrastructure is prioritised in rural corridors and smallholder producers are integrated into formal markets through co-operatives and structured support systems (World Bank, Vietnam Rural Development Reports).

For government leaders in the Eastern Cape, the message from both local stakeholders and international evidence is increasingly clear and direct.

In addition, it is important to acknowledge that the government is struggling with the “how” part of development delivery.

The challenge is not only vision or policy intent, but the practical implementation mechanisms required to replicate successful development models.

Vietnam’s experience (World Bank; UNDP) suggests that success depends on execution capacity, co-ordinated planning and strong institutional alignment across agriculture, infrastructure, education and trade.

Leaders are therefore being urged to ensure that economic planning is grounded in local realities, with budgeting frameworks prioritising high-impact rural corridors and measurable outcomes such as job creation, SME survival rates, market access expansion and skills absorption into growth sectors.

Transparent tracking of these indicators is seen as essential to restoring confidence in development planning.

Ultimately, the call from communities is clear: economic transformation in the Eastern Cape will depend on whether rural economies are fully integrated into production, trade and skills ecosystems.

This requires not only investment, but deliberate restructuring of participation, ensuring that local businesses are supported, market barriers are reduced and young people are equipped with skills aligned to the demands of a modernising economy, following proven global models such as Vietnam’s rural transformation pathway.