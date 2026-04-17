IN MY VIEW | Appearance of ministers and MECs in legislatures crucial for accountability

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Eastern Cape MPL Tony Duba writes that accountability and transparency provide parliament and citizens with a prospect to review, debate and hold government departments accountable for their spending.

UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos argued in 2013 that in 1994, SA emerged from a racially divided and oppressive past which disrespected human rights and the most basic tenets of the rule of law.

In 1994, the new democratically elected government, headed by the ANC, inherited a state which was “farcically bureaucratic, secretive and unresponsive to the basic needs of its citizens”.

Most state institutions had little or no credibility, were profoundly distrusted by most people, and were not accountable in any credible manner, either to the courts or to one another.

On April 8, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane missed a momentous occasion in the calendar of any university, the investiture of Dr Naledi Pandor as chancellor at NMU.

And the reason for him skipping that important occasion is that he had to answer questions for oral reply in the provincial legislature, a key accountability tool for political oversight.

The heads of governments, be it the president or premiers, seem to appreciate the need to appear before parliament and account.

This is probably because they want to stay true to their commitments made during the state of the nation and state of provinces addresses, but you can’t say the same regarding ministers and MECs.

The non-appearance of ministers and MECs in the national parliament and provincial legislatures, predominantly during portfolio committee meetings, is a persistent issue that has been criticised by parliamentary committees and opposition parties.

The executive’s absence has frequently been described as undermining oversight and accountability.

Accountability and transparency provide parliament and citizens with a prospect to review, debate and hold government departments accountable for their spending.

It guarantees that money reaches provinces and municipalities to fund essential services like health and education.

On the other hand, there is an assumption that parliament will conduct effective oversight over government departments and the executive arm of the state.

This even goes as far as thinking that there will be consequences for those who have been identified by forensic reports commissioned by executive authorities in their respective departments.

This assumption is centred around the fact that, as a democratic country with Chapter 9 institutions and a constitution, things will fall into place and there will be a happy ending in our story as a democracy that has a past mired by a system of brutality and inequality.

The strengthening of the role of oversight in parliament and the provincial legislatures, enjoins members, as instruments of oversight, to carry out their duties with dynamism and without fear, favour and prejudice.

It is to hold the executive authority and department officials accountable in the case of malfeasance and other crimes.

The decline in parliamentary oversight and political accountability is highlighted in the National Development Plan (NDP), as numerous accountability flaws are some of the many challenges facing the South African public service and its developmental state objectives.

Three vital areas of accountability were flagged:

The failure of parliament to accomplish its oversight obligation;

A lack of accountability in state-owned enterprises; and

An increasing number of service delivery protests facing local governments.

These three significant challenges hamper the country’s progression, as do the triple challenges of unemployment, high levels of poverty, and inequalities.

The struggle between DA leader John Steenhuisen and former minister Dion George led to George’s resignation from the DA.

This followed his removal as environment minister by Steenhuisen in November 2025.

Their public fight intensified, with accusations of misconduct and financial impropriety brutally damaging the DA.

This illustrated the issue of political seniority that also compromises oversight and accountability, as members of parliament do not want to be seen questioning their seniors who are equally responsible for their deployment.

This is attributed to many things, among them the juniorisation of the legislative arm of the state, with the senior leadership of the ruling party occupying positions in the executive arm of the state.

We are not going to win the fight against inequality, poverty and lawlessness with ministers and members of the executive council who don’t appreciate the primary role of parliament.

Committees every so often express disappointment and anger when ministers and MECs fail to appear, as their presence is required for crucial, high-level policy question, and the reporting of department performance in line with Sona, Sopa and their policy speeches.

The constitution is very clear, Section 92 (2) mandates that cabinet members are accountable collectively and individually to parliament, making attendance to the house and committee meetings a constitutional responsibility.

- Dr Tony Duba (PhD, MPL), Chair of committees, Eastern Cape provincial legislature, writing in his personal capacity

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