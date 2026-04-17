IN MY VIEW | Nelson Mandela Bay’s electricity directorate can still be saved

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Several electricity pylons have collapsed in Nelson Mandela Bay

The department of electricity and energy remains one of the most critical directorates within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

It is, in many respects, the backbone of the metro, powering households, sustaining businesses and enabling industrial activity.

Given this central role, the scale and complexity of its responsibilities cannot be overstated.

Yet, despite commanding one of the municipality’s largest budgets and servicing more than 360,000 customers, the department finds itself under severe strain.

Reports of technical losses exceeding R1.4bn, coupled with a growing gap between the cost of electricity purchased from Eskom and revenue collected from consumers, paint a troubling picture.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where the directorate is now subsidised by other municipal units — an unsustainable arrangement that threatens the financial health of the entire municipality.

If left unchecked, this trajectory could have dire consequences.

The municipality’s ability to meet its obligations, including the payment of salaries, could be compromised.

This is not merely an administrative concern; it is a crisis that directly affects the livelihoods of workers and the stability of the metro.

The causes of this decline are multifaceted, but one issue stands out: prolonged leadership instability.

For years, the department has operated without consistent and accountable leadership.

This vacuum has created fertile ground for mismanagement and alleged corruption, ultimately weakening service delivery.

Equally, the political leadership must accept its share of responsibility.

The deterioration of a once high-performing directorate is not accidental — it reflects systemic governance failures that require urgent correction.

Sinethemba Mtshaya (Supplied)

However, it would be inaccurate to suggest that the situation is beyond repair.

There have been glimpses of what is possible.

During the tenure of a recent acting executive director, there were clear attempts to enforce discipline, implement consequence management and steer the department towards recovery.

While these efforts faced resistance, they demonstrated that meaningful change is achievable.

Moreover, the directorate is not devoid of talent or commitment.

Many dedicated officials continue to serve residents with integrity under difficult circumstances.

These individuals are the foundation upon which recovery must be built, and they deserve both protection and support.

Encouragingly, there are emerging signs of improved political oversight and direction.

Recent interventions suggest a growing recognition of the crisis and a willingness to confront it.

While this shift is still in its early stages, it offers a measure of hope.

The road ahead will undoubtedly be challenging.

Reforming entrenched systems and confronting vested interests is never easy.

Resistance is inevitable.

But it is precisely in moments like these that decisive leadership and collective resolve are most needed.

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay should not lose hope.

The challenges facing the electricity and energy directorate are significant, but they are not insurmountable.

With strong leadership, accountability and a shared commitment to rebuilding, the department can be restored to its rightful place as a pillar of stability and service delivery in the metro.

The time to act is now — and the opportunity to turn the tide must not be missed.

- Sinethemba Mtshaya, executive support officer in the office of the MMC for electricity and energy

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