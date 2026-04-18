WEATHER GURU | Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg

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Water from a spring does not affect the water table.

Every time I post rainfall figures of Nelson Mandela Bay, my social media pages and WhatsApp lights up with the same old question, namely “How much did it rain in the catchment area”.

As if good rain in the catchment area is going to be our saving grace and we will be able to take the hosepipes out of storage and spray copious amounts of water on our lawns and gardens.

I doubt that will ever happen in our lifetime, or possibly ever, given the poor situation that our city fathers have put us in.

This can be seen by reports that the Kouga municipality wants the department of water and sanitation to transfer control of the Kromme bulk water system from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to the Gamtoos irrigation board to improve efficiency and ultimately safeguard supply.

Water extraction from rivers is not legal (Weather Guru)

While a large part of the public has realised the dire situation and has strived for self-sufficiency through rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling and boreholes, many have explored and made use of purchasing bulk water.

This sounds like a wise and viable option for those that can afford it, but there is a darker side to this industry, as was highlighted on Sunday evening on a pay-TV documentary about water sellers in our metro and beyond.

Though the programme explored the illegal trade in bulk water, it did not highlight the real threat and effects of over-extraction, which have far more wide-ranging, severe and long-term consequences.

A person who claimed to be a security guard at a supposedly undocumented water supplier, stated that the water comes from the Creator, so it does not belong to the municipality.

The interviewer then alluded to the regulation of transportation of the water, which was met with a stern response, questioning why the municipality should control something that does not belong to it.

Nobody can argue that when it’s raining, the water belongs to nobody and good luck to the rain harvesters who catch and store the water in tanks.

When it hits the ground it becomes a twofold problem for authorities, namely in preventing disaster in the form of flooding, and secondly storing for future usage.

Incidentally, rain harvesting does play a small but essential part in reducing flooding, by reducing the amount of water going into the stormwater system.

In other words, water tanks do not negatively affect others.

Unlike the sun’s rays for solar energy generation, which is not an exhaustive resource, water is a limited resource, both above and below ground.

One would be extremely naive to think that extracting borehole water is as simple as sinking a borehole and then extracting as much as you like.

Imagine the metro having to deal with sinkholes, when it cannot even manage potholes.

Over-extraction is a reality and occurs when groundwater is pumped faster than it is replenished, leading to severe, often irreversible environmental and infrastructural damage.

Aquifers can dry up and collapse causing sinkholes as has occurred in the Carletonville area.

Imagine the metro having to deal with sinkholes, when it cannot even manage potholes.

This would be another burden on the already overtaxed ratepayers for the benefit of a few unscrupulous, undocumented dealers.

The buyers making use of these illegal sellers are just as guilty as they fuel the trade.

Considering our prolonged drought, coupled with complexity of the aquifer system of our metro with many different aquifers within the area and surrounds, one can understand that there must be some form of intervention to ensure preservation for future sustainability of this delicate unseen water source.

It is unfair if one person reaps all the benefits for illegal financial gain at the expense of the more responsible user.

There are apparently only six legally documented bulk water vendors and nine known undocumented sellers.

The municipality lists only one vendor for non-potable water on its website.

Buyers should be cautioned that there is a health risk involved in buying from the so-called illegal sellers who often have no scruples.

I have been told horror stories of water deliveries where the water stinks, and even one that was full of tadpoles.

I would not be surprised to hear that extraction occurs from the North End Lake, as I have been informed of a resident that had sea water delivered to fill his pool.

Buyers should be cautioned that there is a health risk involved in buying from the so-called illegal sellers who often have no scruples.

Imagine putting that into your water tanks and using it in your household.

Some illegal vendors have been caught extracting water from the Baakens and even fire hydrants.

Now we know another contributing factor to the high percentage of non-revenue water.

When alluding to the matter on my Facebook page, I was amazed at the comments that were posted.

Many think that bulk water buying takes pressure off the water coming from the dams and that these sellers are doing a community service.

According to the documentary, sellers can make up to R100,000 a month, and larger concerns with many trucks can make up to R2m a month.

I am sure at those returns we would all want to do some community service.

Some residents even sell borehole water to supplement their income.

Residents feel that with all the punitive water tariffs and failing infrastructure, they are left with no choice but to support any bulk water vendor, be it legal or illegal.

However, the sellers and buyers are not entirely to blame.

When I served on drought monitoring committees, I reported the brazen actions of the illegal sellers, noting all advertisements on social media and on the side of trucks.

At that stage, no real noticeable action was taken.

A visit to Facebook Market Place shows a long list of bulk water vendors, which I am sure are not all legally compliant, as there are only six registered sellers according to information supplied to me.

This once again is an indication of the lawlessness that is festering in the city without consequences from the city fathers.

Residents that are serious about the future of the city and their health should always ensure that your water vendor is legally compliant and has the necessary sticker on the vehicle and presents any relevant permits on demand.

Just remember, buying a few water tanks to harvest rainwater is a much cheaper, safer and legal way to be self-sufficient in the long run.

Water management of your tanks can lead to weeks of being off the municipal water grid, saving you money to put towards your next tank of diesel or petrol.

This week in history:

1998 : Devastating fires reported in the Plettenberg Bay area

Dam Levels

37.33% down slightly from previous week’s 38.21%

Impofu slightly down to 37.63%

Weather Safety Tips:

In poor visibility weather such as rain and fog, when on the roads be sure you are visible to others, especially if you are a cyclist or pedestrian, by wearing bright clothes.

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