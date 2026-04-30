IN MY VIEW | Law, power and perception: When accountability feels uneven

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South Africa does not read court cases as isolated legal events.

We read them through memory, through history and through the unresolved question of power.

The latest legal matter involving Julius Malema — this time centred on the alleged discharge of a firearm at a public stadium — is, on the face of it, straightforward.

It is not about metaphor or struggle songs. It is about conduct.

About whether the law governing firearms was broken. That matters. It must matter.

A constitutional democracy cannot pick and choose when the law applies — especially not in matters involving public safety.

If a law has been violated, the courts must do their work without fear or favour.

But I will be honest about where I stand, because this piece demands it.

Julius Malema is of my generation. We came of age in the same South Africa — post-apartheid in name, but not yet in substance.

I have watched him carry a boldness that many of us felt but few dared to speak.

His demand for economic freedom in our lifetime is not recklessness.

It is impatience born of evidence.

The evidence that liberation, for most black South Africans, has remained stubbornly incomplete.

I hold him in high regard. Not uncritically. But genuinely.

And so when I watch AfriForum pursue him — again, and again, and again — I feel something beyond political observation.

I feel it personally. Because what is being targeted is not only a man. It is the audacity of black ambition.

The refusal to be quiet. The insistence that economic transformation is not a threat to democracy, but its fullest expression. That is worth naming clearly.

In South Africa, law does not operate in a vacuum.

It operates in a society still shaped by profound inequality, still negotiating who holds power, and still acutely sensitive to how that power is exercised — and by whom, and against whom.

AfriForum presents itself as a civil rights organisation.

But the pattern of its litigation tells a more selective story. Its targets are not random.

Its resources are not deployed evenhandedly across South African public life.

Its courtroom appearances cluster, with remarkable consistency, around black public figures — and most persistently around those who speak most directly about land, wealth and racial redress.

That is not accountability. That is agenda.

And it has consequences that extend far beyond any individual verdict.

Every time AfriForum plants itself at the intersection of law and race politics, it does not merely pursue a case, it deepens a wound.

It signals, to a watching public already bruised by centuries of unequal justice, that the law remains a tool available to some more readily than others.

That certain ambitions will be policed. That certain voices will be made to pay a price that others are never asked to pay.

This is how race relations fray — not only through violence or explicit prejudice, but through the slow, procedural exhaustion of those who dare to ask for more.

Let me be clear — if Julius Malema broke the law, he must answer for it.

That is not a position I hold reluctantly — it is a position I hold as a democrat.

No-one is above the law. Not Malema. Not anyone.

A justice system that bends for the powerful, in any direction, is no justice system at all.

But accountability must be consistent to be credible.

And credibility is precisely what is at stake here.

When sections of society perceive that legal mechanisms are pursued with particular zeal against particular figures — figures who represent particular political visions — legitimacy erodes.

Not because the law is wrong. But because its application begins to look like an extension of the political contest rather than its referee.

This is the fragile line South Africa walks.

On one side — the absolute necessity of accountability.

On the other — the equally real and dangerous perception of selective pursuit.

AfriForum’s obsession with Malema does not strengthen our constitutional order.

It corrodes it. Because every time a legal process becomes readable as racial combat, trust in the system diminishes — for everyone, across every community.

South Africa is still healing.

That healing requires institutions to be perceived as impartial. It requires legal culture that applies pressure uniformly — on corruption, on abuse of power, on conduct that endangers public safety — without becoming the instrument of factional interest.

We can hold Malema accountable and still ask hard questions about who is asking for that accountability, and why, and with what resources, and to what end.

Both things can be true. Both things must be said.

Because the danger is not in having these cases heard. The danger is in what happens outside the courtroom — in how we interpret them, weaponise them and fold them into our already fractured racial and political narratives.

Once that happens, the law risks becoming something else entirely — not a neutral arbiter, but a combatant in the very tensions it is meant to resolve.

And that, for a country still reaching toward its own promise, is a cost we simply cannot afford.