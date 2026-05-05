Decent friendships may be a key to good health

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There are friends who ask how you are, and there are friends who arrive before you’ve even worked out how to answer.

A woman on The Village Facebook group described one of those rare visits recently: no dramatic SOS, no carefully worded text or performance of distress.

Just a knock at the door — and there stood her friend, car boot full of groceries, apparently having read the emotional weather report.

Out came butternut soup, a roast, coffee, snacks, practical nourishment and the sort of quiet competence that says: I know you’re not fine, and I’ve come anyway.

Honestly, if friendship had a crest, that should be on it.

Women have always known this instinctively: that another woman can sometimes spot the crack before you even hear it forming.

Science, being science, has now caught up and put charts to what most of us could have explained over tea years ago.

A long-running Harvard-linked study found that women with strong social ties in midlife were significantly more likely to live longer and reach older age in better health than those who were socially isolated.

Social connection, researchers say, affects everything from inflammation to blood pressure to resilience under stress.

In plain language: decent friendships may be doing as much good for us as brisk walking and fewer biscuits.

Then there is the old University of California, Los Angeles work — still quoted because nobody has managed to improve on its central truth — which suggested women often respond to stress not simply by fighting or fleeing, but by what researchers called “tend and befriend”: gathering, talking, connecting, pulling other women closer rather than retreating.

Oxytocin, that endlessly useful little hormone, apparently has a hand in that too.

Again: not exactly headline news to any woman who has ever phoned a friend and felt better before the second sentence.

When we were children, friendship required very little administration.

You knocked on a door. You shouted over a wall.

You borrowed a tennis ball and somehow stayed for three hours.

Best friends could become sworn enemies by lunchtime because somebody had cheated at elastics, only to be reunited before supper as though diplomacy had quietly resumed behind the garage.

Adult friendship, by contrast, often behaves like an unpaid internship: calendars must align, energy must be found, someone must remember who cancelled last time, and there is always a faint sense that one should probably be folding washing instead.

We move more now — geographically, professionally, emotionally. We relocate cities, schools, jobs, priorities.

Children become timetables with shoes on.

Even when we stay put, life develops an irritating speed that leaves friendship surviving in voice notes and promises of coffee “soon”, which in grown-up language can mean sometime before Christmas.

And yet the extraordinary thing is how quickly true friendship resumes when it matters.

No ceremony, guilt ledger or requirement that every season be equally intense.

A newer review of friendship research suggests what many older women already understand: friendships naturally shift in depth and shape across different life stages, and that does not necessarily mean they have failed.

Some go quiet for months, even years, before returning exactly when needed, as if stored carefully in tissue paper somewhere safe.

Perhaps that is where we sometimes get it wrong — expecting adult friendships to perform with romantic consistency, when in fact their strength often lies in elasticity.

Not every friend must be everything.

One is brilliant in a crisis.

One makes you laugh until mascara becomes theoretical.

One remembers birthdays. One remembers who hurt you in 2009 and still dislikes him on principle. One arrives with soup.

And if you are lucky, one simply knows.

That, more than the expensive dinners, the carefully arranged reunions or the social media declarations, is the real architecture of female friendship: ordinary noticing, offered at exactly the right time.

Liquid honey, as Barney Bardsley once put it, poured into the cracks.

And frankly, there are few repairs more elegant than that.