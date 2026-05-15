IN MY VIEW | Mabuyane’s Eastern Cape vision: Migration, memory and development

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Growing up, I noticed the development differences between the two sides of my family.

On my father’s side in Tshabo Village, we had access to basic services such as water and electricity.

Many adults worked in factories in urban centres like Ntabozuko, Fort Jackson and KuGompo City.

But on my mother’s side in Ndabakazi Village, the situation was different.

Many of my uncles were not home; they were migrant workers in Johannesburg and the Western Cape, returning only in the December holidays and leaving again in early January.

We had no access to electricity in the entire village.

We navigated darkness with candles and paraffin lamps and fetched drinking water from the river.

I must say things have vastly improved in the past 30 years.

The village is universally connected to the electricity grid. Villagers no longer draw drinking water from the river, although water supply interruptions remain a challenge.

What remains a concern for me is the lack of meaningful local economic opportunities which continues to push many of the people I grew up with to migrate to Johannesburg or the Western Cape in search of work.

Today when I visit Ndabakazi, I often do not recognise many of the people I see.

My peers are either in Gqeberha, Johannesburg or the Western Cape and they only come back during the December holidays or to bury loved ones.

Therefore, when I listen to premier Oscar Mabuyane speak about transforming the eastern side of the Eastern Cape, I feel something personal.

I am connected by blood to that part of the province, and I understand deeply what underdevelopment has meant to the people of Ndabakazi and other surrounding villages.

That is why I am a big proponent of the Eastern Seaboard Development.

That programme is not just about infrastructure, it is about restoring dignity for rural folk.

Through the Eastern Seaboard Development I see a possibility for people from villages such as Ndabakazi coming back from big cities to worker closer to home.

The recently completed construction of the Ndabakazi Intermodal Interchange by Sanral stands as a testament of real developmental change in that part of our province.

There are already major projects under way that form part of the Eastern Seaboard Development.

The two mega bridges, Mtentu and Msikaba, which are part of the N2 Wild Coast Toll Road, are a game changer for the eastern side of the Eastern Cape.

The ocean economy will be unlocked full scale when the planned Port St Johns small harbour is developed.

The tourism potential of the Wild Coast, with hidden gems such as the Mkhambathi Nature Reserve, forms an integral part of the Eastern Seaboard Development, which will lead to sustainable jobs for rural villagers in Pondoland.

The Wild Coast Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mthatha, which is taking shape, is set to introduce large-scale manufacturing, logistics and agro-processing in and around Mthatha, with job creation prospects running to thousands.

Even smaller towns like Ntabankulu are seriously implementing projects to change the local economic landscape, with the construction under way of phase one of the Ingwe TVET College Agricultural Campus in Ntabankulu through an investment of R105m.

There are even conversations about oil and gas exploration on the Wild Coast, though there is some resistance and sensitivity around this matter, which is now the subject of an imminent Constitutional Court judgment.

All these developments offer real opportunities to change the economic trajectory of the eastern side of the Eastern Cape.

But opportunities that are not fully realised are not worth making too much noise about.

Part of the problem in the Eastern Cape is disunity and lack of common goals, despite concerted efforts of a leader like Mabuyane.

Politicians in the ANC, across party lines, traditional leaders, business communities and ordinary citizens need to speak with one voice and act accordingly for the realisation of the Eastern Seaboard Development.

For me, the Eastern Seaboard Development must transition from plans to reality with urgency for the benefit of people in villages such as Ndabakazi.