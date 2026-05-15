IN MY VIEW | Tourism is a team sport

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I was fascinated by the insights on teamwork in an article that focused on our rugby match-winner Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

He spoke of how the coaches asked for a “80/20″ blend to his game — 80% playing according to the Springbok’s game plan and 20% based on his immense individual flair.

Tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay has been in high care for years and needs a team who are also committed to a team approach, while also contributing their unique skills and flair.

One of the main observations by people outside mainstream tourism is that the industry in the metro is so fragmented and disjointed that they do not know who to speak to.

Collaboration between associations, while still retaining their sector-specific focus, should be a basic building block.

Imagine the power of the collective of these bodies if they were giving their support to a common vision and way forward.

Egos and a lack of commitment by some of the member-driven organisations to this type of collaboration, is holding us back.

A team approach is absolutely imperative.

The team of these organisations needs a high-level action plan that all are committed to and that will allow them to drive collaborative projects.

They also need to formulate a team voice to engage issues that may arise and to meet with important potential partners.

Each body can still mostly serve its sector-specific members but a definite sense of teamwork and a game plan that all buy into are critical if our tourism industry and its businesses are to recover and thrive.

The second team that can apply individual delivery while embracing a team approach is our metro councillors and municipality.

I understand the pressures that influence some councillors’ decisions but we need a team approach to address the critical aspect of economic development.

This is the engine room of opportunities.

This is where the growth of jobs, SMMEs, businesses and rates and taxes to enhance services and lives happens.

It is the one common area that would help every councillor deliver on their promises to their communities.

A team approach by councillors to economic development is needed.

A good first step would be to significantly increase the sub-optimal budget of the municipal department responsible for delivering economic development.

The revival of tourism in our metro needs an economic development & tourism department that has the means to make an impact in their current role as the destination marketing organisation of the metro.

The most important partners that we need in our tourism team are the locals of Nelson Mandela Bay.

I know many have numerous frustrations about the issues regarding the state of our metro but tourism needs them to be positive ambassadors.

While there are problem areas, we have so many world-class experiences to offer to visitors.

Here is a great example of teamwork that benefits locals and has claimed back one of our greatest assets.

We have one of the most beautiful beachfronts in the world.

Safety has been a problem but a team of volunteer bodies, sponsors, associations, security companies, the municipality and the SAPS have had a major impact on this issue.

A large number of cameras have been put up and are constantly monitored.

There are patrols and roadblocks.

Scammers and thieves have been arrested.

I would confidently say that during the day our beachfront is no less safe than other similar destinations in the world.

Many people lost businesses and jobs in tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay during the Covid-19 pandemic and the weak recovery years.

This has taken place both in front-line tourism businesses and those in the supply chains.

Our metro’s economy is in one of its most distressing decades ever, with many sectors under pressure.

Tourism can be a huge partner and contributor to a re-imagined local economy.

We were the foremost maritime city and the biggest economy in SA.

We were known as the City of Firsts.

We hosted the first cricket and rugby Tests, the first horse racing course, and many other notable achievements.

It was even said that part of being known as the Friendly City was the pride with which locals spoke of their city.

We need to rediscover our pride in our beautiful city that, despite the many unacceptable shortfalls in service delivery, chooses to focus on where we can actually change things and make a positive difference.

It is time for our tourism associations, councillors, as well as passionate locals and businesses to operate firstly as a team and then as talented partners.

Each of us can make a difference and feel as though we are all the Feinberg-Mngomezulu of tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay.