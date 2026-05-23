WEATHER GURU | Communities rally in face of adversity caused by catastrophic weather

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A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture:

With any catastrophic weather event, the suffering and hardship only fully come to light after the fact.

Though some effects are immediately visible, often the scars of human suffering, infrastructural damage and the environment linger for years.

It always amazes me, no matter how diverse people are, when tragedy strikes communities from all walks of life seem to come together to assist each other.

However, there will always be those that use these situations to exploit others for their own gain.

The least said here the better.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

Many people contributed to communities via BackaBuddy and other means.

Besides financial contributions, there were those who contributed by keeping all concerned updated, supplying vital information regarding the disaster and then volunteers of the NSRI who had their hands full trying to transport trapped residents from swollen rivers and cut off communities to safety.

There are too many to mention in this column.

One heartwarming story I can relate is when a local 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertook an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off on the western side of the Baviaanskloof.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

They departed from Gqeberha via Steytlerville to Willowmore, then traversed through what was left of Nuwekloof to the Studtis area of Baviaanskloof to establish the needs of locals who were left with little to no power or cellphone reception.

Through co-ordination with local farmers trying to make access routes, they eventually were able to get into contact with Gift of the Givers, who were able to secure essential food and medical supplies for the locals who were very low on rations.

Unfortunately, the helicopters could not be used due to high winds.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

Half of the rations were delivered on the Monday and Tuesday following the flood, making use of makeshift roads.

According to Danny Eldridge, the trip to deliver the balance of rations on Wednesday through Studtispoort was harrowing, with rising flood water which was worsened by the second wave of rain causing swollen rivers to rise even further.

He said it would take ages to fully restore the route to the western side of Baviaans via Studtispoort.

Farmers there will battle with access for quite some time to come.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

On the eastern side of Baviaans, the Bruintjieskraal campsite suffered extensive damage and access to the Cambria community is still a challenge, however, the farmers are busy trying to remedy the situation.

Along the R62 between Kareedouw and Joubertina, the road is completely washed away, and locals must ferry goods by hand on what is left of the road, from one truck to the other waiting on the other side.

Farmers have once again stepped in to try to make some sort of temporary access.

With the poort between the R62 and Uniondale impassable, farmers have a challenge and extended journey to get their produce to market in the height of the apple and pear season.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

The high diesel costs are certainly contributing to their woes.

Many farm roads in the Langkloof and Gamtoos Valley have suffered massive damage and are either partially or completely impassable.

Farmers are at this stage left to their own devices with little to no government assistance, as access to the worst-hit areas is very limited.

They have, however, rallied as a community and taken on the challenge to make partial or permanent repairs themselves.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

Many might ask what the relevance of this is to the man on the street.

The Baviaans and surrounding areas are a major eco-tourist attraction in the region, which generates income for the wider community.

Without access to this region, many will suffer financially with a knock-on effect to the wider region.

This more especially with large areas of the Garden Route also severely affected.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

The losses suffered by farmers to not only crops, but also infrastructure, is something some might not be able to recover from.

We all saw the postings of the watermelons and pumpkins on the beach at Gamtoos.

I will not be surprised if vegetable prices are not negatively affected by this event.

A 4x4 group of enthusiasts from Gqeberha undertake an epic journey to organise much-needed supplies for communities cut off by flooding on the western side of the Baviaanskloof. Picture: (Danny Eldridge)

Fortunately, a national state of disaster has been declared by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams for areas including the Langkloof, Gamtoos River Valley and Patensie area.

However, we all know that the wheels of government grind very slowly and this is the time that the entire community cannot afford that luxury.

Besides the William Moffett Expressway section of roadway that collapsed, we have not seen major road collapses in our metro.

The number of potholes caused by the rains has, however, increased astronomically.

This is something we will have to contend with for quite some time, considering the municipality’s poor track record of road repairs.

Insurance assessors will have their hands full distinguishing between valid flood and wind claims, and those arising from poor workmanship or noncompliant building works.

Alas, it is the homeowner who is always at the losing end, as in many cases the developer or builder has long absconded.

That, however, is a subject for another day.

This week in history:

1995: The Bay battered by the worst winds for years causing extensive damage.

Dam Levels

103.75 % up from previous week at 103.72%.

Impofu up to 107.42%

Weather Safety Tips:

Avoid drinking water from flooded rivers after flooding. The water quality can be compromised by damaged sewage pipes and other contaminants.

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