IN MY VIEW | Graaff-Reinet renaming saga highlights flawed nature of process

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dutch Reformed Church in Graaff-Reinet was built between 1885 and 1887.

On January 26 2026, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie announced the renaming of Graaff-Reinet, founded in 1786, to Robert Sobukwe Town, in recognition of the struggle stalwart born in that town.

Despite considerable local and national opposition to the minister’s decision, the town’s renaming and other name changes in the Eastern Cape (such as East London to KuGompo City, Aberdeen to Xamdeboo, Adendorp to Bishop Limba, and Barkly East to Ekhephini) were gazetted on February 6.

Unusually, the gazette did not mention that the public could submit objections, despite the South African Geographical Names Council Act of 1998 ensuring a 30-day filing period.

During this period, 38,544 objections were submitted, of which 21,918 directly opposed renaming Graaff-Reinet.

Historically, name changes in SA have often been contentious, causing conflicts between the national government and local communities.

For instance, the 2003 renaming of Louis Trichardt, founded in 1899, to Makhado, to honour the 19th-century Venda king, led to a lengthy court case and an appeal.

Ultimately, the town’s previous name was restored in 2007.

The current opposition to name changes in the Eastern Cape, especially in Graaff-Reinet, underscores public concern about the renaming of towns and cities.

These recent changes have reignited public debate about the process, prompting many to question whether renaming genuinely reflects the wishes of the local communities involved.

In 1998, the South African Geographical Names Council Act was enacted to establish the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), a national advisory body to the minister of sport, arts and culture, who holds final authority over renaming decisions.

Any individual or organisation, regardless of their connection to a town or city, may submit proposed name changes for consideration to any of the SAGNC’s provincial committees.

If a proposed change is under consideration, the relevant provincial committee must consult the public and collect feedback.

Once the meetings are concluded and the provincial committee is satisfied with the feedback, the recommendation is forwarded to the SAGNC and, thereafter, to the minister for a final decision.

Regarding the proposed renaming of Graaff-Reinet, an elusive individual submitted a proposal to the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee (ECPGNC) to rename the town after either Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe or Frederik Emmanuel Hufkie, another prominent local anti-apartheid figure.

In August 2023, Graaff-Reinetters were notified of these suggestions.

Due to the community’s negative response, Hufkie’s family asked that his name be excluded.

The ECPGNC’s current chair, Christian Martin, is a Khoisan activist and long-standing member of the ANC.

Martin, who has served in various capacities on the ECPGNC, was a staunch supporter and a key player in the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth International Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport and Uitenhage to Kariega in 2021.

The community meetings on the proposed name change in 2023 and 2024 encountered several problems.

During the meetings, a clear majority of community members opposed the proposal and called for a vote, recognising that, in principle, the ECPGNC requires clear community support to recommend the proposed change to the SAGNC.

Martin refused to let community members vote, raising serious doubts about whether he and the ECPGNC were taking community feedback into account at all.

The DA highlighted that, as a result, many community members felt sidelined and unheard during these meetings.

The minutes from these meetings are not publicly available and can be obtained only upon request.

After public consultations ended in early 2024, the ECPGNC submitted its controversial recommendations to the SAGNC.

At first, the SAGNC did not support the recommendations, and McKenzie voiced his concerns.

However, over the following two years, the SAGNC withdrew its objections, leading McKenzie to implement the name changes in early 2026.

After the announcement, both supporters and opponents of Graaff-Reinet’s renaming organised marches in the town, highlighting the deep divisions caused by the poorly managed process.

During this turbulent period, Ronnie Donaldson, a geography professor at Stellenbosch University, conducted his own research on the Graaff-Reinet name change.

His 2024 study, based on extensive research into the importance of place names, surveyed a diverse group of Graaff-Reinetters regarding the town’s renaming.

It found that more than 80% wanted to keep the current name, 12% favoured changing it, and 5% were uncertain.

His study, which offers the most impartial and well-rounded account of Graaff-Reinet’s renaming, found that Graaff-Reinetters across racial groups strongly opposed the change.

The Handbook on Geographical Names, which guides the SAGNC and its provincial committees, argues that geographical names are part of the nation’s historical, cultural and linguistic heritage and should be preserved rather than destroyed.

Given that 21,918 oppose renaming Graaff-Reinet, one must question whether the elusive individual who submitted the name change, Martin, the ECPGNC, the SAGNC and McKenzie truly acted in the best interests of Graaff-Reinetters.

DA constituency head for Dr Beyers Naudé, Samantha Graham-Maré (Supplied)

Many of the problems with the current town and city renaming process stem from the flawed South African Geographical Names Council Act.

This Act centralises the authority to change names in the minister and creates opportunities for political influence.

The process feels detached from local communities, as demonstrated in Graaff-Reinet.

The Act is currently under review, but the proposed draft legislation fails to address the complexities of ensuring that local communities are heard, political influence is rooted out, and, most importantly, that heritage is preserved rather than destroyed.

SA must adopt a more transparent and localised approach to name changes.

The names of towns and cities play a crucial role in fostering a sense of place by connecting people to specific locations and environments.

They reflect the unique character of a place, shaped by the intersections of culture, history, environment and politics.

The use of certain names carries significant cultural and emotional connotations for local communities.

Altering names strikes at the heart of local communities’ identities, raising questions about who should be the real decision-makers in renaming.

Samantha Graham-Maré, DA constituency head for the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality