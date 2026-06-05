IN MY VIEW | Roof repairs won’t stop the Boks

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Despite this recent damage to the roof, the MBDA is confident the Springboks will still play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this month

When high winds and heavy rains tore a section of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium roof early in May, many residents asked the same question: will we still see the Springboks in June?

That concern was natural.

The Boks are a symbol of national pride and their presence is a cherished, rarer privilege for us in Nelson Mandela Bay than it is in other major centres.

I want to be clear: yes, the Springboks will play here as scheduled.

The NMB Stadium is a plucky host that will still throw open its doors to welcome the thousands of Bok supporters who will throng the stands on June 20.

The damage is limited to one canvas leaf and cable section on the north side, and the structure remains sound.

Our stadium team moved quickly to cut away the torn canvas, secure the cable, and cordon off the area.

Their immediate priority was safety, and they delivered on that.

I want to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism they have shown throughout this process.

The full repair will take several months, but the stadium remains safe and fully prepared to host the fixture.

This of course means that the repair work will not be complete by the time the Boks arrive in the Bay.

SARU has been on site, along with insurance engineers, and preparations are continuing as scheduled.

The NMB Stadium team is proceeding as normal with their game plans to welcome Springbok fans.

This episode firmly brought home to me the resilience that is required to maintain such a facility, and the dedication of the people who care for it.

The stadium is a living asset that requires constant attention.

Behind every match or event are teams who work tirelessly to ensure that the venue is secure, functional, and world class.

This weekend, the stadium will once again demonstrate its versatility and value to Nelson Mandela Bay.

In support of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, on Saturday June 6, the NMB Stadium will host the relaunch of the city’s film office.

Industry leaders will gather for panels on infrastructure, financing, and skills development to build a creative economy that provides opportunities for our youth, attracts investment, and positions Nelson Mandela Bay as a hub for film production.

By evening, the stadium will transform into a boxing arena. ith top-class bouts, an SA title defence, and strong representation from Eastern Cape fighters, the event revives a proud tradition of boxing in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Alongside the fights, cultural performances, food stalls, and family activities will draw people in.

For me, these events illustrate very clearly the broader role of the Mandela Bay Development Agency as an entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Much of the development we do is in the practical work of making sure a damaged roof is secured so that fans can safely take their seats.

It’s the effort of bringing filmmakers together to leverage the enormous potential of their industry for our city, and creating spaces for people to live the nostalgia and excitement of a world-class boxing event.

In the end, it comes down to this: the Springboks will take to the field, and the Stadium will keep welcoming people through its gates, whether they come for rugby, film or boxing.

Our work is not in a single project, but in doing what is needed to support the creation of a city that people want to live in and work in.

The stadium is a big part of that vision: it is where sport, culture and creativity meet, and where the city gets a chance to show its character.