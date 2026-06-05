IN MY VIEW | What Papiesfontein reveals about environmental protection in SA

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On World Environment Day, conversations often focus on climate targets, biodiversity commitments and sustainability strategies.

Yet environmental loss often unfolds in far more immediate ways, through the destruction of ecosystems that remain unprotected.

In December 2022 Papiesfontein, environmentally sensitive state land near Jeffreys Bay, was unlawfully occupied, resulting in the clearing of natural vegetation, establishing of informal structures and opening access routes across fragile habitat.

The environmental harm was immediate but 3½ years later, the legal and governance battle to protect the land continues.

Papiesfontein is a 528-hectare area, comprising three provincially owned land parcels, which has long been recognised by conservation authorities and government departments as environmentally significant and unsuitable for settlement development.

It contains one of the last relatively intact remnants of Humansdorp shale renosterveld, an endangered vegetation type already pushed to the brink through decades of habitat loss and fragmentation.

The area also forms part of an important ecological corridor and supports highly sensitive biodiversity systems that cannot simply be restored once destroyed.

In addition, Papiesfontein provides critical habitat for at least eight red-listed bird species, including the breeding habitat for the endangered black harrier.

And yet, despite years of policy alignment supporting conservation, the land still lacks formal protection.

That gap between recognition and implementation is where environmental vulnerability takes root.

Ecological systems do not wait for bureaucratic processes.

A destructive event can unfold within hours, amplified through social media and rapid occupation, while recovery, if it comes at all, can take decades.

SA’s environmental legislation is, on paper, robust.

The country has also committed internationally to protecting 30% of its land, freshwater and ocean ecosystems by 2030 under the global “30 by 30” biodiversity framework.

But conservation is ultimately a race against habitat loss, and implementation continues to lag behind ecological urgency.

Provincial authorities have repeatedly acknowledged the conservation importance of Papiesfontein for more than three decades.

Dr Wentzel Coetzer (picture byline) (Supplied)

During a 2024 meeting of parliament’s portfolio committee on environment, forestry and fisheries, Eastern Cape officials once again confirmed that the land was environmentally sensitive, unsuitable for settlement development and intended for transfer for conservation purposes.

Yet years later, the transfer process remains unresolved.

In a recent written response to the Eastern Cape legislature, the Eastern Cape MEC for economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, Nonkqubela Pieters, stated that attempts to engage the department of human settlements since 2023 had yielded no progress.

Responsibility has shifted between departments and spheres of government, but the land remains unprotected, which is why it was so easily invaded 3½ years ago.

The pattern is not new.

Over several decades, Papiesfontein has faced a recurring cycle of threats precisely because it remains without formal statutory protection.

It has been earmarked for inappropriate development, subjected to illegal municipal dumping and unlawfully leased for grazing.

In each instance, the harm arose not because the land’s ecological value was unknown, but because the absence of legal protection left it perpetually exposed to shifting political, administrative and development pressures.

World Environment Day should not only be about celebrating protected areas already secured.

It should also force reflection on the landscapes that remain vulnerable despite broad agreement that they should be protected.

The challenge facing conservation today is not always a lack of environmental knowledge.

Often, it is the unwillingness of political leaders to act quickly enough before ecological thresholds are crossed.

The declaration of the neighbouring Kabeljous Nature Reserve in 2025 showed that progress is possible when political will, public pressure and institutional co-ordination align.

But it also sharpened the question surrounding Papiesfontein — if the ecological value has already been recognised, what still justifies the delay?

Over the past three years, stakeholders under the banner of the Greater Kabeljous Partnership have continued to engage with both national and provincial leadership on this issue.

In recent months, the GKP has written to Pieters and forestry, fisheries and environment minister Willie Aucamp, who both have the authority to declare the land a nature reserve, again calling for urgent intervention.

World Environment Day is ultimately about accountability as much as awareness, because biodiversity commitments mean little if vulnerable ecosystems remain trapped indefinitely between policy agreement and implementation.

Papiesfontein is more than a local land dispute.

It is a test of whether SA can respond to environmental threats with the urgency that biodiversity loss now demands.

Days can destroy what centuries built.

The real question is whether environmental governance can move fast enough to prevent the next one.