IN MY VIEW | Eastern Cape government committed to eradicating unsafe school toilets

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The Eastern Cape department of education, under the leadership of MEC Fundile Gade, remains firmly committed to the eradication of unsafe sanitation facilities in schools across the province.

The department continues to regard this matter as both a concern for the safety of pupils and a fundamental issue of human dignity.

After the premier’s state of the province address, the department intensified its verification of the condition of sanitation infrastructure at schools in all education districts.

This process has revealed that the challenge is significantly larger than initially reported.

Our latest verified information indicates that 847 schools still have pit toilet facilities that require replacement with appropriate and safe sanitation infrastructure.

The department has received a ring-fenced allocation of R354m from the national department of basic education for the 2026/2027 financial year specifically for the eradication of pit latrines.

Of this allocation, R295m has been earmarked for implementation projects, while R59m will be used for planning and design work in preparation for future implementation.

A total of 66 schools have been prioritised for the eradication of pit toilets during the 2026/2027 financial year.

This was informed by submissions received from districts, with emphasis placed on schools with higher pupil enrolments.

Districts with larger numbers of affected schools consequently received a greater share of the allocation.

In determining priorities, schools with enrolments of below 50 pupils were generally not prioritised, while schools with enrolments of between 50 and 135 pupils received lower priority unless there were compelling health and safety concerns.

Schools with enrolments exceeding 135 pupils formed part of the primary priority category.

In addition, schools that are subject to court orders or legal interventions have also been prioritised in line with the department’s legal obligations.

Furthermore, 61 schools have been earmarked for planning and design during the current financial year, with the expectation that implementation will commence once additional funding becomes available.

These preparatory processes are intended to ensure that projects can proceed without delay when funding is secured.

Estimates indicate that the complete eradication of pit toilets at all identified schools in the province will require about R3.5bn.

At the current funding levels, it is evident that the entire backlog cannot be eliminated within a single financial year.

The department continues to face a number of operational and implementation challenges that affect the pace of delivery.

Many of the affected schools are located in deep rural areas where difficult terrain, poor accessibility and the absence of supporting bulk infrastructure significantly increase both construction costs and timeframes for the implementation of projects.

In addition, inflationary pressures in the construction sector have contributed to rising project costs.

The department is also required to prioritise schools with the highest pupil numbers, schools facing urgent health and safety risks and those that are subject to court-directed interventions, while balancing available resources and funding constraints.

Despite these challenges, the Eastern Cape government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that all pupils have access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities.

The department continues to work closely with the national department of basic education and other stakeholders to mobilise additional resources and accelerate implementation.

The eradication of pit toilets remains a key priority of the government.

Every available avenue will continue to be pursued to secure the funding required to eliminate this backlog as swiftly as possible, driven by the commitment to provide pupils with a safe, dignified and conducive teaching and learning environment.

Fundile Gade, Eastern Cape education MEC